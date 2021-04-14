IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell scores his first IPL fifty in 1,806 days

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell ended his drought of half-centuries in the IPL with a magnificent knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Maxwell came out to bat at number four for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game of IPL 2021. He had a 44-run third-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli. The other RCB batsmen, however, could not support the Australian all-rounder much. However, Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten till the end and took the score close to 150.

Thanks to Glenn Maxwell's 41-ball 59, the Royal Challengers Bangalore ended with 149/8 in 20 overs. This half-century was Maxwell's first in the IPL since May 4, 2016.

The last time Maxwell touched the 50-run mark was during the 2016 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. He aggregated 68 runs off 42 deliveries that evening.

The Australian all-rounder smashed three sixes and five fours in his brilliant knock versus the Orange Army at Chepauk tonight.

Can Glenn Maxwell's batting performance help the Royal Challengers Bangalore record their second win in IPL 2021?

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were the only two RCB players to touch the 30-run mark at MA Chidambaram Stadium against SRH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have set a 150-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the sixth game of IPL 2021. The pitch in Chennai was a bit slow during tonight's match.

The Royal Challengers have Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar and Glenn Maxwell in their spin attack. Harshal Patel picked up a five-wicket haul in his last match at this ground. The RCB bowling attack has got what it takes to defend a 150-run target.

It will be fascinating to see if the Bangalore-based franchise can defend 150 runs against David Warner and co.