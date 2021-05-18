IPL 2021: “Glenn Maxwell was the surprise as he batted like he bats for Australia” - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has named Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell as the surprise package behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) impressive run in the now-suspended IPL 2021.

Purchased by RCB for a whopping ₹14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction, Maxwell scored 223 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 144.80 before the tournament was indefinitely suspended. The explosive batsman was released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after he managed only 108 runs in 13 games last season.

Writing in his column for Sportstar, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Maxwell, who had not lived up to his talent in the IPL in the past, was surprisingly effective this season.

“Glenn Maxwell was the surprise as he batted like he bats for Australia and not like someone who has accidentally strolled onto a village green and been asked to fill in to make 11 players. That he has the talent has been known for a while, but this was one season where he has also shown the inclination to make the most of that talent with admirable temperament,” Gavaskar wrote.

The Glenn Maxwell show is underway in Chennai as he brings up a fine FIFTY of just 28 deliveries.



Live - https://t.co/Wv7vW3gYrf #RCBvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/fPOGVkLqTe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar also explained that the RCB's marvelous run in IPL 2021 was largely due to their batting performances. Picking the franchise's star performers with the willow, Gavaskar stated:

“The Bangalore team had a marvelous run thanks in the main to its batting dominated by the peerless AB de Villiers. Young Devdutt Padikkal got a terrific century and looks a great prospect for the future in all forms of the game.”

"Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength after the tour of Australia" - Sunil Gavaskar

Indian pacers at their best, and Mohammed Siraj tops this list 🔥🔥 #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EacuTrQdbA — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 10, 2021

In his column, Sunil Gavaskar also hailed RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj. The former Indian batsman feels the 27-year-old has improved tremendously since returning from the tour of Australia earlier this year.

“Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength after the tour of Australia and he was relentlessly at the batsmen even in the final over just as how he was at the first over of the innings,” Gavaskar further wrote.

RCB were third in the points table, with five wins and two losses from seven games, when IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended after multiple COVID-19 cases breached the tournament’s bio-bubble.

#Throwback to one of the many important knocks AB has played for us, when he scored 4️⃣8️⃣ off just 2️⃣7️⃣ in the season opener of #IPL2021 against MI. 🤩



What a way to start the season! 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/VcGjCHznAr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2021