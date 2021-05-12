IPL 2021: "Going to get this jersey framed"- Mohammed Azharuddeen posts photo with Virat Kohli 

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Mohammed Azharuddeen recently shared a photo with Virat Kohli on his Instagram profile.

Azharuddeen can be seen getting Kohli's autograph on his green Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in that post. The rising star from Kerala mentioned in the caption that he would get the Virat Kohli-autographed jersey framed in his house.

"Going to get this jersey framed," Mohammed Azharuddeen wrote.

Mohammed Azharuddeen came into the limelight after his superb performances for Kerala in the domestic circuit. Azharuddeen scored a brilliant ton against the Mumbai cricket team at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year.

Soon after, Azharudeen bagged a contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL Auction 2021. While fans expected a bidding war for the Kerala opener, the Bangalore-based franchise managed to sign him at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Mohammed Azharuddeen could make his IPL debut later this year

Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings with Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mohammed Azharuddeen did a fine job as an opener for Kerala in domestic cricket, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore did not use his services during the first half of IPL 2021. The team management continued with the opening duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli.

When Padikkal was unavailable to play, all-rounder Washington Sundar opened the innings with Virat Kohli. Although Azharuddeen did not get his maiden IPL cap in April-May, he could play his first IPL match in September.

According to reports, BCCI is targeting the September window to resume IPL 2021.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore performed brilliantly in the first half, winning five of their seven games. They will be keen to continue the momentum when the season resumes later this year. Mohammed Azharuddeen will also look forward to contributing his bit to the team's success.