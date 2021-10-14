"Golden opportunity for an inaugural title gone" - Brad Hogg critical of Delhi Capitals' laxity on field

Former Australian wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has opined that Delhi Capitals lost a golden opportunity to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title due to laxity on the field.

Delhi Capitals crashed out of IPL 2021 after defeats in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. They topped the points table heading into the playoff stage.

Hogg pointed out that the fielding standards dipped considerably towards the end of their IPL 2021 campaign. Such unforced errors contributed more to the Capitals’ elimination than the brilliance of the opposition. He wrote on Twitter:

“Fielding shows where a team is. Delhi Capitals’ standards dropped off in the last part of the #IPL2021 which ended there (their) campaign. It wasn't the opposition that beat them rather themselves. The golden opportunity for an inaugural title "GONE".”

The Capitals fielders spilled at least two straightforward catches against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The misfields and missed opportunities compounded their misery while defending the target of 136 runs on a tricky Sharjah surface.

"One of the best you will see" - Brad Hogg lauds opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill

The opening duo of Venkatesh Iyer (R) and Shubman Gill has been a revelation this season.

Brad Hogg felt that the opening wicket partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill was “one of the best” ones considering the game situation and the odds at stake.

96 runs put on by the pair proved crucial as wickets started tumbling in the latter part of the innings. The match then went down to the wire and Rahul Tripathi kept his cool to hit a six off the penultimate over of the innings to win the match for his side.

Hogg also tweeted:

“Kolkata Knight Riders, congratulations. Few nervous moments but the partnership from Gill and Venkatesh Iyer was one of the best you will see in under pressure both in moment and conditions.”

The Knight Riders will now face the Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of the 2012 IPL final at the Dubai International Stadium.

