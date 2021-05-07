IPL 2021: Graeme Smith hits out at certain players for double standards after IPL postponement

South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, pointed to the double standards of some players after a lapse in the bio-bubble during the IPL. Smith was left fuming earlier after Australia had called off a tour to South Africa at the eleventh hour when Cricket South Africa made all the arrangements.

Australia were set to tour South Africa to play three Tests starting in February. But the series was called off due to COVID-19 fears in the Rainbow Nation. However, none of the players have had anything ill to say about the IPL so far after its postponement.

"You see some of those players sitting there at the IPL and not making any noise. Having had experience of things here you do see some things differently, and [you see] a version of double standards. It's disappointing," said Graeme Smith as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Smith was quick to add that the players felt safe in the bio-bubble in the IPL as per his knowledge and he is in no way going to judge the arrangements made by organizers.

"In no way would we judge. Having spoken to the players, they felt safe. They felt the BSE [Bio-Secure Environment] was a really good experience in India. They never felt at risk. But that's the nature of what Covid brings," added the former South Africa captain.

Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYjqNpkYjp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021

Last year, the limited-overs series between South Africa and England had to be called off as hotel staff were found to be positive. The three-match T20I series between the two sides was completed, but the ODI series was postponed indefinitely.

"The bio-security environment is never foolproof" - Graeme Smith

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Despite South Africa hosting Pakistan and Sri Lanka successfully since the pandemic began, Graeme Smith maintains that the bio-security environment can never be foolproof. South Africa were also able to conduct their domestic season without any hiccups.

'Sometimes you can do whatever you want but the BSE - as we've said to everyone - is never foolproof. When Covid is raging in your country there's always a risk. Unfortunately once it gets inside it's very difficult to predict what's going to happen," added Graeme Smith.

Graeme Smith was earlier very vocal about the hegemony of the big three (India, England & Australia) in international cricket. The financially stricken CSA had to suffer massive losses after the indefinite postponement of the Australia series. CSA also reached out to the ICC seeking financial redress after the postponement.