IPL 2021: "Had Punjab lost the game, the entire blame would have fallen on Rahul"- Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has opined that Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul nearly lost the game for his team due to his inability to finish off the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Rahul once again anchored the innings for his side during a run-chase of 166, scoring a 55-ball 67. But with just four runs needed off the last five deliveries, Rahul went for the glory shot and holed out at long-off off Venkatesh Iyer.

Speaking at CricBuzz live, Sehwag expressed his disappointment with the thought process of the Punjab captain. The former opener added that had Shah Rukh Khan's controversial catch been adjudged out by the third umpire, Punjab might have lost the game. And the blame for that would have fallen squarely on Rahul.

Sehwag said:

"He didn't fulfill his responsibility; had he finished off the game after scoring 46 off 42 balls, then I would have said that he did his job. If Shah Rukh Khan's catch was adjudged out and had Punjab lost the game then the entire blame would have fallen on Rahul."

Eventually, Shah Rukh Khan, who scored an unbeaten nine-ball 22, smashed a six on the third delivery to seal a much-needed win for his team.

"He needs to learn the art of finishing the game" - Virender Sehwag on KL Rahul

Sehwag further added that even if Rahul had stayed unbeaten till the end with an underwhelming strike rate, it would have been hailed as a job well done.

"If you need only 5 runs off six balls, take five singles and finish off the game, what is the need to go for a six? Even if had stayed unbeaten in the end, I would have said he played a captain's knock," Sehwag said.

Rahul was eventually adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his knock, but Sehwag wasn't happy with the opener's thought process. The former cricketer reckoned that even if Rahul has made up his mind to play the anchor's role, he must learn the art of finishing games.

''He may get the "Player of the Match" award, but his thought process was wrong. Imagine if Shah Rukh hadn't scored that 9-ball 22, KL Rahul would have lost the game given his strike rate. I am not happy with his approach; he needs to learn the art of finishing games," Sehwag added.

Punjab's five-wicket win against KKR has kept their hopes of making the IPL 2021 playoffs alive. The Rahul-led unit will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

