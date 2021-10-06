"Hall of shame innings"- RCB fans roast Devdutt Padikkal after loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost a last-ball thriller as they failed to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
AB de Villiers remained unbeaten until the end but failed to hit a last-ball six to secure a win for RCB.
RCB fans troll Devdutt Padikkal for slow batting
Fans on Twitter were disappointed as this win could have kept RCB in the hunt for a top-two finish and that extra bite of the cherry to make it to the final.
Some fans also trolled Devdutt Padikkal as they felt it was his innings of 41 off 51 deliveries that cost them the game. Here are some of the reactions:
SRH batted first and lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma early. But it was Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson who steadied their ship and added 70 runs for the second wicket.
At one stage with six overs to go, SRH were 105-2. But the RCB bowlers clawed their way back into the game and restricted SRH to just 141-7.
A target of 142 seemed to be a modest one but a good start was needed. Unfortunately RCB didn't get that as they lost three quick wickets.
Padikkal struggled to score from one end. But at the other, Glenn Maxwell was playing a blinder and looked to take RCB home until he was there at the crease.
But an unfortunate run-out saw the Aussie go back to the pavilion and that broke the game open for SRH.
Shahbaz Ahmed and AB de Villiers did score some quick runs, but both Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar held their nerves in the final two overs to give SRH a welcome win by four runs.
RCB will now be facing table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their last league game. SRH, on the other hand, will look to spoil the party of the defending champions Mumbai Indians and end the tournament on a high.