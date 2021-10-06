×
Create
Notifications

"Hall of shame innings"- RCB fans roast Devdutt Padikkal after loss

Devdutt Padikkal&#039;s call led to Maxwell&#039;s run-out
Devdutt Padikkal's call led to Maxwell's run-out
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon 2
Modified Oct 06, 2021 11:54 PM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost a last-ball thriller as they failed to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

AB de Villiers remained unbeaten until the end but failed to hit a last-ball six to secure a win for RCB.

RCB fans troll Devdutt Padikkal for slow batting

Fans on Twitter were disappointed as this win could have kept RCB in the hunt for a top-two finish and that extra bite of the cherry to make it to the final.

Some fans also trolled Devdutt Padikkal as they felt it was his innings of 41 off 51 deliveries that cost them the game. Here are some of the reactions:

RCB not winning IPL. They needed top 2 finish, they aren't good enough team to win 3 back to back Knockout matches.
Padikkal man what have you done ? :(
Padikkal is a generational talent. Just that nobody knows which generation he belongs to😭
Cramp up Padikkal for room and he doesn't know how to get out of that. Anything wide and he feasts on it. #RCBvsSRH #IPL2021
Dream 11 game changer of the match is Devdutt Padikkal. #SRHvsRCB
Kohli to Padikkal in the strategic timeout https://t.co/Q9E57fF5i2
Hall of shame innings from Devdutt Padikkal. Don't remember a worse innings in the last 2-3 seasons! 😡😡
The moment that shifted the momentum towards Sunrisers Hyderabad.That guy scored 40 off 25 with SR of 160 and Padikkal with 78.84#SRHvRCB #IPL2021 https://t.co/MxiXk1TkOl
Padikkal will most probably replace Kishan here after game 😢 https://t.co/kmWd30SDyl
Padikkal and Maxwell today https://t.co/9T0gQJoaUr
@RCBTweets Mahi after watching padikkal innings🤣 https://t.co/o7Pz7O8HYE

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

SRH batted first and lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma early. But it was Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson who steadied their ship and added 70 runs for the second wicket.

At one stage with six overs to go, SRH were 105-2. But the RCB bowlers clawed their way back into the game and restricted SRH to just 141-7.

A target of 142 seemed to be a modest one but a good start was needed. Unfortunately RCB didn't get that as they lost three quick wickets.

Padikkal struggled to score from one end. But at the other, Glenn Maxwell was playing a blinder and looked to take RCB home until he was there at the crease.

But an unfortunate run-out saw the Aussie go back to the pavilion and that broke the game open for SRH.

Also Read

Shahbaz Ahmed and AB de Villiers did score some quick runs, but both Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar held their nerves in the final two overs to give SRH a welcome win by four runs.

RCB will now be facing table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their last league game. SRH, on the other hand, will look to spoil the party of the defending champions Mumbai Indians and end the tournament on a high.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon 2
comments icon2 comments
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी