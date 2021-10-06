"Hall of shame innings"- RCB fans roast Devdutt Padikkal after loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost a last-ball thriller as they failed to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

AB de Villiers remained unbeaten until the end but failed to hit a last-ball six to secure a win for RCB.

RCB fans troll Devdutt Padikkal for slow batting

Fans on Twitter were disappointed as this win could have kept RCB in the hunt for a top-two finish and that extra bite of the cherry to make it to the final.

Some fans also trolled Devdutt Padikkal as they felt it was his innings of 41 off 51 deliveries that cost them the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Andy @WeBleedBlue007 RCB not winning IPL. They needed top 2 finish, they aren't good enough team to win 3 back to back Knockout matches.

Padikkal man what have you done ? :( RCB not winning IPL. They needed top 2 finish, they aren't good enough team to win 3 back to back Knockout matches.

Padikkal man what have you done ? :(

Aghosh Menon @GimoBhoori Padikkal is a generational talent. Just that nobody knows which generation he belongs to😭 Padikkal is a generational talent. Just that nobody knows which generation he belongs to😭

Arpan @ThatCricketHead #IPL2021 Cramp up Padikkal for room and he doesn't know how to get out of that. Anything wide and he feasts on it. #RCBvsSRH Cramp up Padikkal for room and he doesn't know how to get out of that. Anything wide and he feasts on it. #RCBvsSRH #IPL2021

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Dream 11 game changer of the match is Devdutt Padikkal. #SRHvsRCB Dream 11 game changer of the match is Devdutt Padikkal. #SRHvsRCB

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Kohli to Padikkal in the strategic timeout Kohli to Padikkal in the strategic timeout https://t.co/Q9E57fF5i2

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company @wildcardgyan Hall of shame innings from Devdutt Padikkal. Don't remember a worse innings in the last 2-3 seasons! 😡😡 Hall of shame innings from Devdutt Padikkal. Don't remember a worse innings in the last 2-3 seasons! 😡😡

KNIGHT ♞ @TheYorkerBall #IPL2021 The moment that shifted the momentum towards Sunrisers Hyderabad.That guy scored 40 off 25 with SR of 160 and Padikkal with 78.84 #SRHvRCB The moment that shifted the momentum towards Sunrisers Hyderabad.That guy scored 40 off 25 with SR of 160 and Padikkal with 78.84#SRHvRCB #IPL2021 https://t.co/MxiXk1TkOl

Swapnil 🦉 @myselfnil Padikkal will most probably replace Kishan here after game 😢 Padikkal will most probably replace Kishan here after game 😢 https://t.co/kmWd30SDyl

Ammar @ammar__one18 Padikkal and Maxwell today Padikkal and Maxwell today https://t.co/9T0gQJoaUr

SRH batted first and lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma early. But it was Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson who steadied their ship and added 70 runs for the second wicket.

At one stage with six overs to go, SRH were 105-2. But the RCB bowlers clawed their way back into the game and restricted SRH to just 141-7.

A target of 142 seemed to be a modest one but a good start was needed. Unfortunately RCB didn't get that as they lost three quick wickets.

Padikkal struggled to score from one end. But at the other, Glenn Maxwell was playing a blinder and looked to take RCB home until he was there at the crease.

But an unfortunate run-out saw the Aussie go back to the pavilion and that broke the game open for SRH.

Shahbaz Ahmed and AB de Villiers did score some quick runs, but both Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar held their nerves in the final two overs to give SRH a welcome win by four runs.

RCB will now be facing table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their last league game. SRH, on the other hand, will look to spoil the party of the defending champions Mumbai Indians and end the tournament on a high.

