IPL 2021: “Happy to get this role” - Deepak Hooda reveals No.4 batting slot was decided beforehand

Deepak Hooda was ecstatic after scoring an electric half-century against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The batsman revealed it was a pre-meditated call to send him ahead of Nicholas Pooran.

Deepak Hooda made the most of his promotion up the order, scoring a brilliant 28-ball 64. The 25-year-old was in his full element against the Royals, smashing six sixes and four fours in his impressive knock.

The Punjab Kings batsman spoke to Harsha Bhogle during the innings break and revealed the decision to promote him up the order wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment call.

“I was just trying to react to every ball and tried batting with aggressive intent. I am very happy that I got this role (batting at no.4). I bat at this position in domestic cricket, but the role always used to be a different one in the IPL. Very delighted. Yes it was ( on whether his new position was decided beforehand),” claimed Hooda.

Many raised eyebrows after Deepak Hooda came out to bat ahead of power-hitter Nicholas Pooran. With just ten overs left in the game after Chris Gayle’s departure, many expected Pooran to come in next.

However, it was Deepak Hooda who walked out to the middle, and the batsman rewarded Punjab Kings for showing faith in him. He didn’t take long to settle and accelerated brilliantly during the middle overs. Deepak Hooda reached his fifty in just twenty balls, taking apart Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

Deepak Hooda confident about Punjab Kings’ total

Innings Break!@PunjabKingsIPL post a mammoth total of 221/6 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks from @klrahul11 (91), Deepak Hooda (64) and Chris Gayle (40)



Scorecard - https://t.co/Fy73m6QPUV #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7B4iO1rUt5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

His belligerent knock helped the Punjab Kings post 221 on the board. Although the Wankhede pitch is a belter, it remains to be seen whether Rajasthan Royals can chase down the target. Discussing the team’s performance, Deepak Hooda was confident about Punjab Kings’ chances at the halfway mark.

“There was no dew today. The ball is holding up a bit in the wicket. 221 is a very good score and we should be able to defend it,” concluded Hooda.

Deepak Hooda is likely to get many more chances at his new batting slot. If the batsman can continue to bat like this, the Punjab Kings will have another addition to their all-star batting line-up this season.

If you want to learn to never back down then read the story of Deepak Hooda’s past few months and watch him bat tonight. Well played buddy! #Fighter #mentallystrong — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021