IPL 2021: Chris Lynn reveals "a bit of a shoulder niggle" was the reason behind Hardik Pandya not bowling against RCB

Chris Lynn has revealed a shoulder niggle was the reason behind Hardik Pandya not bowling during the Mumbai Indians' two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener on Friday.

MI could have certainly used Hardik Pandya's clever variations in a match that went down to the last ball, especially as it wasn't a good day at the office for Trent Boult (1/36) and Rahul Chahar (0/43).

Responding to a question by Sportskeeda during the post-match press conference, Lynn explained that Pandya was dealing with a shoulder niggle. As a result, the MI team management decided against risking him with the ball, keeping in mind the duration of the IPL.

"I'm not a hundred percent sure but it's a bit of a shoulder niggle. I think Hardik Pandya not bowling is maybe more precautionary. He's played a fair bit of cricket leading up to this tournament, in which he has to play (minimum) 14 games as well. So you don't want to throw your eggs in one basket and risk injury. The physios and the staff doctors will treat Hardik if there's something wrong," Lynn said.

After managing to score 159/9, MI's late fightback with the ball wasn't enough as AB de Villiers (48) inspired RCB to a thrilling victory.

If he gets bowling, Hardik Pandya adds another dimension to MI's team: Chris Lynn

One of the big pluses this year for @mipaltan was that Hardik Pandya had started bowling again. The fans must hope it was a temporary issue today and that he will be back to bowling — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2021

After recovering from a career-threatening back injury he suffered in 2019, Hardik Pandya bowled quite impressively and without any discomfort during the recently-concluded limited-overs series against England.

Lynn, who scored a 35-ball 49 against RCB, is hopeful about seeing Hardik Pandya bowl soon. The Australian batsman feels the all-rounder's presence gives MI captain Rohit Sharma a sixth bowling option to fall back upon.

Advertisement

"He (Hardik Pandya) is a huge factor with the bat but if he gets bowling, then it adds another dimension to the team. We might have been missing the sixth bowler tonight but it's early stages in the tournament. I do believe if Hardik is bowling then it brings out confidence in his batting as well. So fingers crossed we'll see him with the ball sooner rather than later," Lynn added.

From being 135/3 in 15.5 overs, MI could only stutter to 159/9 as Harshal Patel (5/27) wrecked havoc with some clever change of pace in the death overs.

While admitting that batting on the Chennai pitch was challenging, Lynn said that the MI batsmen will have to adapt quickly as they have another four matches to play at Chepauk.

"We're going to have to adapt to this Chennai wicket. It's going to be challenging and tricky from a batting point of view but we've got four more games here to get it right," concluded Chris Lynn.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Hardik getting out to a slower ball does not happen very often - took a really beautiful delivery from Harshal Patel, that dipped like crazy. RCB scrapping here. #MIvRCB https://t.co/09E1iqtDak — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 9, 2021