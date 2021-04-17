IPL 2021: Have the batting skills to see the team through in tough situations - Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Shahrukh Khan has said that he is more than just a finisher and has the ability to bat the team out of trouble when the situation calls for.

Shahrukh Khan was the lone ranger for PBKS with the bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. He top-scored for his team with 47 off 36 balls. The knock went in vain, though, as CSK won the low-scoring game by six wickets.

Speaking at a virtual press conference following PBKS’ emphatic defeat, a confident Shahrukh Khan said that he is a good enough batsman to play in various match situations. Shahrukh Khan observed in this regard:

“My role is playing down the order as a finisher. But you can’t go out there and blast the ball in every game. There will be situations where the team could get bundled out. You need to take the responsibility and see the team through. I don’t think I am branded as a complete finisher. I am a good batsman. I was batting up the order for Tamil Nadu for a couple of years. I have been batting up the order throughout. I have the skill in me to bat and see the team through as well in tough situations".

Shahrukh Khan added that while he has worked on his finishing skills in recent years, he has retained the attributes of a top-order batsman.

“I have developed my game as a finisher in the last couple of years. However, my core game is still to watch the ball, play normal cricketing shots,”said Shahrukh Khan.

The 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan was one of the star performers in Tamil Nadu's victorious 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. He blasted 88 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 220, scoring a best of 40 not out off 19 balls. Subsequently, he was purchased by PBKS in the IPL mini-auction for INR 5.25 crore.

Going to take lot of advice from seniors: Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan admitted that since it is his first season in the IPL, he is going to go out of his way to improve his game and learn as much as he can from the legends in the PBKS camp.

Asked about his interaction with star players in the franchise, Shahrukh Khan said:

“(Learning) A lot of points. The way they have been having conversations with people, trying to help everyone improve everyday. Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan and obviously KL (Rahul) and so many such big players… When they talk to you and when they see you in the nets and say certain things, it is really going to help your batting improve. I am obviously still new to the IPL, and there is still a long way to go. I am going to take lot of thoughts and advice from them and go out there and use it".

Despite Shahrukh Khan’s defiant 47, PBKS only managed 106 for 8 on the board before CSK won with 26 balls and six wickets to spare.