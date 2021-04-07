IPL 2021: "He is able to produce immense power; that is not an ordinary thing"- Ravichandran Ashwin on Rishabh Pant

Ravichandran Ashwin has gone gaga over Rishabh Pant's free-flowing bat swing, observing that the left-hander's ability to generate immense power in his strokes sets him apart.

The 23-year-old has seen a meteoric rise in international cricket over the last few months. From not being a first-choice starter in the first Test against Australia last year to cementing his place in all three formats of the game, Rishabh Pant has had an eventful last few months.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about what sets the wicketkeeper-batsman apart. Ashwin said in this regard during an interaction with the New Indian Express:

"Many people say that he is fearless and all that. I think he is naturally blessed with a good bat swing. Lot of people crave for that bat swing. He is able to produce immense power; that is not an ordinary thing for a cricketer. I think that really sets him apart".

With regular DC captain Shreyas Iyer sustaining a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant has been appointed the Delhi-based franchise's new captain.

Ravichandran Ashwin hopes that the 23-year-old can deliver as a captain in his first IPL season, opining in this regard:

"We have to give him a chance and wait and see what he does. He comes from a modest background. He has a simple attitude in life and has made a comeback of sorts recently. I wish him all the best and hope that he can deliver."

Steve Smith could add immense value to the team: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith in the Test series.

Ravichandran Ashwin had a much talked about battle with Steve Smith in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With DC securing Smith's services for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL mini-auction earlier this year, Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the Australian could be immensely beneficial for the team, considering his vast international experience:

"Having an experienced player is always good for us, especially now that Shreyas is not there, which is a big blow for us. Hopefully, someone like Smith will share his experience and add value to the team," Ashwin said.

Ravichandran Ashwin will look for a productive IPL 2021 campaign as he seeks a return to the Indian T20I team.

With Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling for form, Ashwin might have an outside chance to make the T20 World Cup squad if he enjoys a good IPL season.