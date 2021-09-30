IPL 2021: "He is absolutely rising to the challenge" - Matthew Hayden picks MS Dhoni as his MVP

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Matthew Hayden believes veteran MS Dhoni is still the most valuable player (MVP) in the ongoing IPL 2021 in the UAE.

While Dhoni has struggled with the bat, his teammates have performed brilliantly to take the team to the top of the points table. CSK are still unbeaten in the second phase of the tournament and Matthew Hayden feels it is MS Dhoni's technical acumen that has played a pivotal role in their performances.

Speaking on Star Sports for their Super Kings show, Matthew Hayden said:

"Most valuable player, even though he hasn't had the best of tournaments so far, is still MS Dhoni. As a leader of the side, he is absolutely rising to the challenge. He is older obviously but he has got the reigns and he is cracking them hard and his side is responding."

"Guys like DJ Bravo, for example, that are making their impact on this tournament albeit in a way that's small but each component of the team is playing in unison," Matthew Hayden added.

The Super Kings have had a complete turnover in IPL 2021, winning eight of their 10 matches after finishing seventh last season. While the team has performed to their full potential, MS Dhoni has had a dismal run with the bat, scoring only 58 runs in 10 matches.

"Greats shift and alter gears according to how their assets lie" - Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden has watched MS Dhoni from close quarters, having played under him in the IPL. Showering praise for the 40-year-old wicket-keeper batter, the former cricketer said that there is a sense of loyalty in Dhoni's team selection.

"MS Dhoni when the IPL was first conceived, had a very strong younger side. He has got it now because of the strategies of having you know the loyalty amongst their selection. He's got an older side but what we have seen in MS's style is that he has still promoted the best out of guys like DJ Bravo, for example Faf du Plessis and others that are having a magnificent tournament," Matthew Hayden added.

"So for mine his style is again and the greats do this, they shift and alter gears according to how their assets lie," he concluded.

Chennai Super Kings play Sunrisers Hyderabad later today in Sharjah as they look to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

