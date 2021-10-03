IPL 2021: 'He can now ask captain Kohli about his snub from the T20 World Cup squad'- Ajay Jadeja on Yuzvendra Chahal

Ajay Jadeja believes Yuzvendra Chahal can now perhaps ask captain Virat Kohli about his non-selection in the T20 World Cup squad. The statement from Jadeja has come following Chahal's brilliant run in the UAE leg of the current IPL season.

Jadeja made his comments after the Haryana leg-spinner pulled off yet another brilliant performance (3/29 in four overs) on Sunday afternoon. This one came against the Punjab Kings to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Jadeja reckoned that Chahal thrives in pressure-cooker situations. The former Indian cricketer believes Chahal's street-smartness comes to the fore massively in tough situations.

"Chahal's skills and mental sharpness come to the fore during high-pressure run-chases. He scripted a turnaround in just one over. After he dismissed Mayank Agarwal, he was mentally all over the rest of the batsmen. Perhaps, now he can ask captain Kohli about his snub from the T20 World Cup squad which he couldn't have done before because his performance wasn't great," said Ajay Jadeja.

Chahal claimed his first wicket in the form of Nicholas Pooran. He followed it up with the dismissals of a dangerous-looking Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan in one over.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been sensational in the UAE leg thus far

Chahal's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad was one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket. Fans and pundits have questioned the selector's call.

But to put things in perspective, Chahal's performance had taken a massive dip in the past 15 months leading into the UAE leg of the IPL.

Since the start of 2020, the right-arm leggie has managed just 11 wickets in 13 T20Is at an average of 41.36 and a highly expensive economy rate of 8.92.

Ríyu @peachworld26 Once again chahal has been the game changer in the middle took set batsman wik and changed the game. Deserve all appreciation



CSK 4 - 26 - 1

MI 4 - 11 - 3

RR 4 - 18 - 2

PBKS 4 - 29 - 3

Vintage CHAHAL 🔥 Once again chahal has been the game changer in the middle took set batsman wik and changed the game. Deserve all appreciation



CSK 4 - 26 - 1

MI 4 - 11 - 3

RR 4 - 18 - 2

PBKS 4 - 29 - 3

Vintage CHAHAL 🔥 https://t.co/YkCFUZK7uU

Chahal was dropped from playing XI midway through the T20I series against England earlier this year. His performance during the Indian leg of the IPL wasn't great either.

In 7 games, he managed just 4 wickets at an average of 47.5 and an economy rate of 8.26. But, the 30-year-old has stormed back in the UAE leg and has regularly come up with match-winning performances.

SG 👑 @RCBSG30 Chahal this IPL phase



1-23(2) KKR in dead game

1-26(4) CSK

3-11 (4) MI

2-18 (4) RR



7 Wickets Eco : 5.57



Your Apology needs to be as loud as disrespect was Chahal this IPL phase



1-23(2) KKR in dead game

1-26(4) CSK

3-11 (4) MI

2-18 (4) RR



7 Wickets Eco : 5.57



Your Apology needs to be as loud as disrespect was https://t.co/WIP2s1Vu4i

Also Read

Chahal's numbers in the second phase read: 1/23 (2), 1/26 (4), 3/11 (4), 2/18 (4), 3/29 (4), which is 10 wickets in 5 matches.

If Chahal continues his stellar run in the remaining games of the season, he may just sneak his way into the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Should Yuzvendra Chahal be added to India's T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 6 votes so far