IPL 2021: "He hasn't done anything except talking"- Virender Sehwag unsure if KKR will retain Eoin Morgan for next season

Former Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) skipper Virender Sehwag is not satisfied with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan's performance in the IPL 2021.

Although KKR have qualified for the playoffs, fans are yet to witness Morgan perform at his best. The southpaw has scored only 124 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 102.47.

Previewing the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Cricbuzz Live Hindi, Virender Sehwag spoke at length about Eoin Morgan. The former Indian batter was unsure if the Knight Riders would retain their captain ahead of the mega auction. Sehwag said:

"KKR's captain (Eoin Morgan) has not scored even 20-25 runs consistently. He has not contributed much. Last year, KKR changed their skipper midway, but I am not sure if they will retain him before the mega auction."

"It will be interesting to see if he ever plays for Kolkata again because he has played for so many teams but he hasn't done anything except talking. But when you are the captain, you need to score runs as well. We have not seen anything special from him so far," he added.

Eoin Morgan made his IPL debut in 2010

Eoin Morgan in action during Men's Hundred 2021

Eoin Morgan, the current England white-ball skipper, has never been able to bring his 'A' game to the table. As pointed out by Virender Sehwag, Morgan has represented multiple Indian Premier League franchises but has not performed well for any of them.

He started his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2010. Since then, he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a total of 1,396 runs in 81 matches. Morgan has never recorded more than one half-century in a single IPL season.

This year, Morgan's highest score is 47*. It will be interesting to see how he performs with the willow against RCB later tonight.

