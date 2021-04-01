"He feels like part of the family already" - AB de Villiers on Glenn Maxwell

After joining the RCB squad in Chennai, AB de Villiers seemed excited about his team's chances at IPL 2021, especially after the arrival of swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

In a video shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise on YouTube, De Villiers said that Glenn Maxwell is a player of proven pedigree and could benefit the team immensely.

"It's Max's (Maxwell's) first time, but we've all seen him so often in the IPL, and he feels like part of the family already," said De Villiers.

AB de Villiers further said that Glenn Maxwell should have no problems adapting to life at RCB and winning matches for his new team. He opined in this regard:

"I think he'll fit in very well with the RCB boys and hopefully a lot of games to win for us together".

Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers could form a two-pronged attacking force for RCB: Mike Hesson

During a recent press conference, Royal Challengers Bangalore's director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, expressed his delight at Glenn Maxwell's signing ahead of IPL 2021.

In a virtual press conference, Hesson said that the 32-year-old Australian all-rounder's skillset was exactly what RCB were looking for to bolster their middle order.

"In those middle overs, we needed to have another player of that quality with AB de Villiers. To have a two-pronged attack in the middle-overs and potentially at the back end. He (Maxwell) brings a huge amount to that area".

RCB will hope that Glenn Maxwell's inclusion would ease the middle-order burden on their talisman AB de Villiers.

After a forgettable IPL season with Punjab in 2020, it will be interesting to see how Glenn Maxwell fares for his new franchise this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore open their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.