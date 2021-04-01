“Spaceship has landed!” – RCB celebrate AB de Villiers’s IPL 2021 arrival 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) couldn’t hold their excitement as star batsman AB de Villiers joined the franchise. The team confirmed the South African superstar has entered the RCB bubble ahead of IPL 2021.

RCB posted an AB de Villiers update on social media, celebrating the return of their talisman.

The franchise posted two pictures announcing AB de Villiers’s arrival. The first one sees him giving a thumbs up to the camera, while the other one is a picture of AB de Villiers’s RCB kitbag.

RCB are currently in Chennai, where the team has begun training for IPL 2021. However, AB de Villiers will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine as per BCCI’s SOPs for IPL 2021. He will be tested multiple times during hotel quarantine and will be allowed to join the team outdoors upon returning negative results.

AB de Villiers is a crucial part of RCB’s IPL 2021 plans

AB de Villiers had a solid season for RCB last year, scoring 454 runs at a blistering strike rate of 158.74. The South African also kept wickets for RCB, which helped the side’s balance.

It is unclear whether the 37-year-old will don the gloves once again for the franchise in IPL 2021. Mike Hesson admitted it was a possibility, but also pointed out the availability of specialist keepers KS Bharat and Mohammed Azharuddeen.

AB de Villiers will be part of an all-attacking middle-order alongside Glenn Maxwell. With Virat Kohli opening for RCB, the overseas duo are expected to do the bulk of the scoring in the middle overs. The franchise struggled during the phase last year, as AB de Villiers was left with all to do during the death overs as well.

The South African will hope Maxwell’s arrival will ease the burden on him. AB de Villiers is set to be part of the IPL 2021 season opener, when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians on April 9.