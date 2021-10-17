IPL 2021: "He is rightly called Captain Cool" - Venkatesh Iyer shares experiences of meeting MS Dhoni

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer was the brightest star for the franchise in the second phase of IPL 2021. His quickfire starts at the top ensured KKR stage a historic comeback in the UAE and made it to the final.

However, their dream run ended when they went down against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the title clash. Speaking to Insidesport, Venkatesh Iyer shared the 'surreal experience' of meeting the legendary MS Dhoni.

"I could not talk to him, I was in complete awe. I just kept watching & observing him on the ground. He is exactly like what everyone describes about him. It was surreal to see him in front of me. He was so calm, so cool. From far I can make out how calmly he conducts himself, creates strategies that can change the course of the match. He is rightly called ‘captain cool'."

Venkatesh Iyer was seen indulging in serious discussions with MS Dhoni after KKKR's second-leg game against CSK.

"I can’t describe, how happy I feel" - Venkatesh Iyer after being named as a net bowler for T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Venkatesh Iyer as a net-bowler for the T20 World Cup? I absolutely love the way he’s batted in the UAE…one of the key reason for #KKR ’s turnaround. But a net-bowler? I mean…he’s a batsman who could bowl. Or is there a bigger play here 🧐 Venkatesh Iyer as a net-bowler for the T20 World Cup? I absolutely love the way he’s batted in the UAE…one of the key reason for #KKR’s turnaround. But a net-bowler? I mean…he’s a batsman who could bowl. Or is there a bigger play here 🧐

The young all-rounder was recently named among the net bowlers to lend a helping hand for the Men in Blue for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

Venkatesh Iyer seemed excited to join the Indian camp for the global T20 meet.

"I can’t describe, how happy I feel. I have been given this opportunity, I will contribute to the best of my abilities. I don’t know what future holds for me, I will just give my best whenever & in whatever way I am given a chance by the BCCI," Venkatesh Iyer concluded.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

