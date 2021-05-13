IPL 2021: “He’s got a huge amount to contribute to not just RR, but also to Indian cricket” – Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals (RR) director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara heaped praise on all-rounder Riyan Parag, saying the 19-year-old holds the potential to represent India in the coming years.

Parag’s IPL 2021 numbers might seem modest, but he had quite an impact coming into bat at No. 6. The bowling all-rounder scored 78 runs at a remarkable strike-rate of 144.44 and also dismissed Chris Gayle in RR’s opening match versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Sangakkara spoke highly of Parag, while adding the youngster might need some hand-holding at the moment.

“For us, Riyan Parag is a very, very special player, I think he’s got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future. Very special talent that needs care, nurturing, and development,” Sangakkara said at a webinar organised by RR.

Parag has been associated with RR for three seasons now, amassing 324 runs at an average of 20.25 and scalping 3 wickets from 26 matches.

RR have a rich base of young talent coming through their ranks, even in terms of captaincy with 26-year-old Sanju Samson at the helm. Kumar Sangakkara named one young batsman, bowler and wicketkeeper each who he was impressed with.

“Chetan [Sakariya] was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his kill. We had Anuj [Rawat] and Yash [Jaiswal], the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them," said the former Sri Lanka international.

“They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, in the match that Anuj came into [the side against SRH], he didn’t get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field,” Sangakkara elaborated.

When IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended on May 4 due to rising Covid-19 cases in the team bio-bubbles, fast bowler Chetan Sakariya was RR’s second-highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets in as many games under his belt. His economy of 8.22 was laudable for someone who bowled all the difficult overs.

19-year-old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played only 3 matches and scored 66 runs, while 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat made his IPL debut against the SunRisers Hyderabad on what eventually turned out to be the last matchday.

“He was really growing into the role” – Sangakkara on new RR captain Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was RR's highest scorer in IPL 2021 with 277 runs at an average of 46.16 to his name [Credits: IPL]

RR raised quite a storm at the start of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league when they appointed Sanju Samson captain on January 20. While people did criticise RR for burdening the star batsman with the role, Kumar Sangakkara backed the decision and said Samson improved on the job with time.

“It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side," he said.

“I don’t think it changed him at all as a person. He’s quite free-spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that’s how he wanted us to play as a side. It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that,” Sangakkara stated.

It was a stuttering tournament for RR as they couldn’t quite sustain the momentum. At the halfway mark, Sanju Samson’s boys were fifth in the table with three wins from seven games.