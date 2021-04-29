IPL 2021: “His method and the way he trains is really refreshing” - Stephen Fleming on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has described young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as a simple guy with a very refreshing approach towards training.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the Man of the Match for his blazing 75 off 44 balls as CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Delhi on Wednesday to go top of the IPL 2021 table. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis (56 off 38) featured in an opening stand of 129 in 13 overs to set the stage for CSK's emphatic win.

Asked for his thoughts on Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK registered another impressive win this season, Fleming observed:

“To be honest, he is really self-sufficient. He is really low-key. We have got some players who bat for a long time. He is really efficient with what he does. He has got a strong purpose about what he needs to do. He is simple in his game plan. The batting is anything but simplistic, but his method and the way he trains is really refreshing. He knows his ability, and he keeps it very simple. We can’t speak more highly of him."

The CSK coach further added about Ruturaj Gaikwad:

“We have rated him (highly) for a long time. One of the setbacks he was having with COVID last year created a little bit of delay in (us) introducing him at the right spot. But now, he is there and has established himself. He is a fine Indian talent. We are really excited about having him and what he is doing for us.”

Very happy with the way Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad are playing: Stephen Fleming

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis have been fabulous in the IPL this season.

Advertisement

Before Wednesday’s outing, the pair added 115 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and followed that up with 74 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Speaking about the CSK opening pair, Fleming said:

“I am very happy with the way in which Faf (du Plessis) and Ruturaj (Gaikwad) are playing. The way in which they are doing it is very pleasing. It is easy on the eye; it is somewhat low risk, and it is very effective up to this point. There is still pressure; it is not as if pressure goes away, but confidence grows. We were just hoping that Rutu (Ruturaj) would find some form and get a score because we had not doubt over how good he is. So yeah, we are very happy with that opening partnership. No doubt about that.”

All Over: In the first game of #IPL2021 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, @ChennaiIPL emerge victorious by 7 wickets as they outplay #SRH in all three departments of the game. https://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/JVa1vxhUg8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021

CSK’s win against SRH on Wednesday was their fifth in six games this season. They are now level on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore but ahead of Virat Kohli's men, owing to a superior net run-rate.