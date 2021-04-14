IPL 2021: “Hopefully we can iron them out” – Eoin Morgan opens up on KKR's mistakes

Eoin Morgan expressed his disappointment after Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) shocking defeat in the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chennai in the fifth match of the IPL 2021.

The KKR skipper noted that the side played better cricket for most of the match and hopes the team will iron out their mistakes as their campaign progresses.

Chasing 153 to win, KKR needed just 31 off their last five overs with Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease. Rahul Chahar’s spell (4-0-27-4) brought MI back in the match before Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah bowled the defending champions to a 10-run win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Eoin Morgan opened up on the disappointing KKR's mistakes:

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. A lot of the time we played good cricket, certainly the first half and a majority of the chase. We made mistakes; hopefully, we can iron them out. Mumbai are a very good side. I think the perfect game is to be able to do both (all-out attack and otherwise), and we’ve managed to do neither in the end. It works for us a majority of the time, but we need to be better.”

Eoin Morgan cites AB de Villiers’ example for run-chase

With chasing teams finding it difficult towards the end, Eoin Morgan isn’t sure if the Chennai surface slowed down throughout the day.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to KKR on Sunday while chasing, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to pull off a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener courtesy of a brilliant innings from AB de Villiers.

Eoin Morgan continued:

“We needed to bat around and complete the chase - not quite sure what happened (speaking if the pitch tended to go slow in the second innings), in the games that have been played so far, barring AB de Villiers in the chase, that seems to be telling a tale (of teams struggling in the run-chase). We put ourselves in a good position to win today, but then not to win; that’s something we need to take care of."

KKR will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their third game on Sunday.