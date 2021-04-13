IPL 2021: How Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa played a role in Glenn Maxwell’s RCB move

Glenn Maxwell has had a solid start to his Royal Challengers Bangalore career. The Australian scored a crucial 39 during RCB’s chase of 160 against MI, helping his side register a win on the opening day of IPL 2021.

The dynamic all-rounder sat down with Danish Sait for an interview before the start of the new season. In part two of the interview, Glenn Maxwell shared an interesting revelation about how Adam Zampa texted Virat Kohli even before the auction took place.

“There’s actually a funny story. The day of the auction, it was at night time in New Zealand. We were training while in quarantine in New Zealand. Adam Zampa had his RCB hat in his bag, so he took it out and made sure we had a photo. He sent it to Virat and said ‘Let’s get it over the line. Congratulations I have already given him his first cap!’,” shared Maxwell.

Adam Zampa represented RCB's cap to Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/WnWOLZQ8GT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

RCB went all out for Glenn Maxwell, shelling out Rs 14.25 crores for the Aussie. Soon after the deal was done, the picture of Adam Zampa handing Glenn Maxwell an RCB cap went viral on social media. However, the RCB player revealed how the picture was clicked before the IPL 2021 Auction started.

"That was before the auction, so it all happened pretty well. It would have looked pretty silly if it didn’t work out that way. He put the picture on afterwards but we took the photo before the auction. Virat said you guys are idiots (after Zampa sent Virat Kohli the picture),” admitted Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell talked to Virat Kohli before RCB move

Virat Kohli, Ab De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Washington Sundar in the photoshoot of RCB ahead of the IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/llOD0T54Dg — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 7, 2021

Glenn Maxwell was asked whether he received a congratulatory message from skipper Virat Kohli after his RCB move. The 32-year-old then revealed how the two had been in touch about a potential move since November when India were touring Australia.

“We had been texting a fair bit. We obviously caught up after the ODI and T20 series in Australia. He talked to me about potentially playing for RCB if I get the opportunity. He told me ‘Look we would love to have you, but there is obviously an auction and there is a fair bit that is going to happen,” revealed Maxwell.

Advertisement

Sharing insights from his conversations with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell admitted a move to RCB, where he could play alongside his idol AB de Villiers, excited him from the get-go.

“I told him it would be really cool (to play for RCB), and I would love it. So, he floated the idea then. It was a long process in the works, but I am thankful to RCB,” said Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell was in imperious form during the white-ball leg of the tour. He scored 245 runs in six games (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) at a strike rate of 177.53, helping Australia to an ODI series win Down Under. The Australian admits the timing of the series played a role in his blockbuster move to RCB.

“I got released around the same time and was in really good form during the international series. He was just about to go home and told me how he has a few meetings when he goes back. So, we stayed in contact and once the auction happened, I sent him a text message saying ‘Nice work!’” explained Maxwell.

The Australian seems right at home in the RCB camp. Glenn Maxwell played with freedom in the first game, and RCB will hope he continues this form as the franchise targets their first IPL crown this season.