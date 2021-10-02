IPL 2021: “I backed myself and my instincts” – Shreyas Iyer after DC’s win over MI

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) batter Shreyas Iyer backed himself and his instincts against Mumbai Indians (MI) to help the team secure another win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

In a low-scoring thriller at Sharjah, Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten run-a-ball 33 helped DC exact revenge over the defending champions.

“I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team till the end. It was a low scoring game, so I decided to stay till the end even though I was shifted lower down the order. I backed myself and backed my instincts. Whatever situation I’ll be in, I knew I would win the game. When you think positive, everything turns out to be your way,” Shreyas Iyer said after his side’s four-wicket victory.

The 26-year-old former DC skipper shared a vital 30-ball 33-run unbeaten stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the seventh wicket.

Sending MI to bat, DC restricted the defending champions to 129. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, DC completed the chase with five balls to spare.

Throwing light on the partnership, Shreyas Iyer added:

“He (Ashwin) came in, and he was really positive. His intent was to take singles as much as possible and rotate the strike, which went till the last two overs. After that, he started seeing the ball really well and decided that he’d take on the bowlers. Both of us wanted to bat till the last ball, so he was like, ‘I’ll take down, you just try to stay till the end and make sure you win the match for the team'.’'

Every point matters in the league phase: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has opened up on the positive DC team environment since 2019, where everyone enjoys each other’s success. He stated that DC are eyeing every available point in sight to ensure a top-two finish in the points table and secure a place in the first qualifier.

“The (DC) transition has happened in the last two years, and we have created that environment since 2019. Everything has shifted towards us. We tried to implicate all the good things towards each other, and we really enjoy each other’s success in the dressing room," said the DC skipper.

“No one is low, no one is high, whenever we perform well, we try to be humble so that in the next game, we start from nought. Whoever’s day it is, he has to make sure that he wins the match for the team," he added.

“Every two points matter at the end of the league. If you finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and straight away get to the finals. We have to see to it that we maintain this position till the league phase ends,” signed off Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read

Having finished as runners-up in the 2020 edition, DC will be eyeing to go one step ahead to lift their maiden IPL trophy. They next play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Monday.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will DC finish in the Top 2 of the IPL 2021 Points Table? Yes No 0 votes so far