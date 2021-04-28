IPL 2021: "I didn't handle the magnitude of the situation as best I could" - Kyle Jamieson on dealing with the pressure of his price tag

Kyle Jamieson has offered a frank assessment of the pressure that comes with a big IPL contract. The New Zealand all-rounder admitted he struggled with the burden of expectations, and didn’t handle the situation in the best way possible earlier this year.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shelled out INR 15 crore for the Kiwi all-rounder, who was one of the most expensive buys at the auction. There has been a lot of talk about the pressure of dealing with a big-money IPL contract, and Kyle Jamieson addressed the same after RCB’s thrilling one-run win over DC.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kyle Jamieson answered a question by Sportskeeda on how there was pressure on him to perform due to his price tag.

“Yeah, that is certainly there [pressure of the price tag]. I probably didn’t see it at first, kind of ignored it a little bit in my mind and thought it would be fine, and I tried to focus on things I could control. But certainly, in the first couple of weeks going through the Australia series we were playing, I didn’t handle the magnitude of the situation as best I could,” Jamieson shared.

Kyle Jamieson didn’t have the best T20I series against Australia as he struggled for form with the ball. Admitting it took some time to adjust to expectations, Jamieson expounded on how he is now better equipped to deal with the pressure that comes with his price tag.

“There is no manual for how to deal with something of that magnitude and it has been a process. I think the quarantine week that we had once I got here was really good to just kind of settle things and reflect on the last month and process and plan how I want to move forward. In terms of being here, there is no real expectation. The first chat I had with Katich, Hesson and Virat was just 'You are here do your role’, it was very clear. It [the price tag] certainly isn’t on my mind anymore. Yeah the first month, probably six weeks after the auction were tough and I guess I have learnings from that which will hold me in good stead,” Jamieson stated.

Kyle Jamieson had his best performance yet for RCB

Winning by 1 run, we must talk about how this was an equally poised contest. But we’re glad we came on top. Cricket won again tonight! 🙌🏻



We move on to the next Challenge. 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/71q396R8EE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

Kyle Jamieson has played all matches for RCB this season and has improved with each passing game. He played a crucial role in RCB’s thrilling victory over DC on Tuesday. Jamieson was electric at the start and got the wicket of the in-form Shikhar Dhawan. While he lost his length in his last over, he ended with figures of 1/32.

The New Zealand star has become a crucial cog in RCB’s team and is the second-highest wicket-taker. He has also done his bit with the bat, and RCB would hope Tuesday’s solid performance propels him to greater heights in IPL 2021.

That 3rd over bowled by Kyle Jamieson where he nailed those yorkers❤️ — Akshay (@Kohlify) April 27, 2021