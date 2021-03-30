“I don’t think we talk a lot of sense” – Sanju Samson discusses his hilarious rapport with Ben Stokes

Sanju Samson gave a fascinating insight into his discussions with Ben Stokes when the duo bat together for Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson admitted they do not talk much sense in the middle.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper answered several fan questions, with the video uploaded by the franchise on social media. When asked what cricketers talk about after they hit a boundary, Sanju Samson had this to say.

“It can be anything. It depends on the partner you are batting with. So, if I am batting with Stokesy (Ben Stokes), I don’t think we talk a lot of sense there. We just smile about it and react like it was a great shot and then decide what to do next ball.”

Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals for the first time this year. The 26-year-old will be under pressure, as the Royals look to recover from their eighth-place finish last year. Discussing the opportunity, Sanju Samson claimed he is not nervous going into IPL 2021.

"I am very much excited to do this role for my team. I started being a Royal when I was 18 and now I am 26, the team has given me this role, I am really excited and looking forward to it."

Sanju Samson excited to learn from Kumar Sangakkara

The 26-year-old will have Kumar Sangakkara for support, who will serve as the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals this year. With Sangakkara regarded as one of the finest cricketing brains, Sanju Samson relished the opportunity to team up with the Sri Lankan legend this season.

“When I came to know we are having Sanga, I got very excited. I am very happy that we are going to have Sanga for the next season and the next few years. It's an honour to have him alongside, especially when I am the captain and he is the coach. The relationship is going to be really special. Looking forward to meeting him and learning a lot of things from him," Samson added.

Sanju Samson is currently undergoing his quarantine ahead of IPL 2021. He will lead Rajasthan Royals for the first time on April 12, when the team takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.