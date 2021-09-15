"I am enjoying every minute on the field" - Kedar Jadhav

Indian middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav may be in the twilight of his career but the 36-year-old is still enjoying every minute on the field.

Jadhav will soon be back on the field to represent SunRisers Hyderabad in the second leg of the 14th season of the IPL. Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Jadhav is sweating it out in the nets. The SRH YouTube handle posted a video in which the street-smart cricketer revealed his childhood dream of wanting to play the sport at the top level.

He said:

"I remember since the time I was a kid, I really wanted to play the sport at the highest level and now that I've played last 10-15 years, I am enjoying every minute on the field."

Jadhav was picked by the Sunrisers in a mini-auction earlier this year after he was released by the Chennai Super Kings following a dismal season with the bat last year.

"Most of the time I get what I want from each session" - Kedar Jadhav

In the video, Jadhav also provided an insight into his thought process while approaching a training session. According to the Pune cricketer, the only thing he is bothered about after every training stint is whether he has done the basics right in different departments.

"Every day my only check is at the end of the training session I just ask myself, 'Have I done the basics right while batting and fielding?', and if that's right, I think most of the time, I get what I want from each session."

Jadhav has endured a rough time with the bat in the IPL for some time now. In the last two completed seasons, he only managed 162 (12 innings) and 62 runs (five innings) with averages of 18 and 20.66 respectively. His strike rate also fell to under 100 in this time.

He didn't fare well in the three innings he batted for SRH during the first leg of the current edition either. The right-hander has managed just 40 runs thus far at a strike rate of 125. Jadhav will be hoping to make an improvement in the forthcoming leg in the UAE.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 22.

