IPL 2021: “I failed in execution in that particular over” – Harshal Patel reflects on his 37-run over

Harshal Patel was in good spirits just days after being smacked for a 37-run over by Ravindra Jadeja. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer admitted being at the end of a spanking like that can be mentally taxing, but was confident in his abilities ahead of the Delhi Capitals (DC) clash.

It all unravelled pretty quickly for the RCB pacer, with Ravindra Jadeja tonking Harshal Patel to all parts of the ground in what was the joint-most expensive over in IPL history. The massive over turned the game on its head and was one of the major reasons behind RCB’s unbeaten campaign coming to an end.

The 30-year-old will take to the field to bowl for the first time since that disastrous outing on Tuesday when RCB take on DC in Ahmedabad. Speaking before the match, Harshal Patel conceded such a drubbing can mentally impact a player.

“It can be very taxing if you go down the rabbit hole. It can create a lot of self-doubt and confidence issues. As I said, you can either fail in planning or fail in execution and I failed in execution in that particular over. You just have to move on very quickly from that because I knew we have just one day between the next game. The faster you move on and don’t go down the rabbit hole of self-doubt and over analysing, the better for you,” Harshal shared.

Harshal Patel was spot on with his length until the third over, boasting figures of 3/14 from his first three overs. He paid a heavy price for erring with his line and length at the Wankhede, with Ravindra Jadeja’s assault meaning Harshal Patel ended with figures of 3/51.

Harshal Patel was asked about how players cope with such a drubbing, and the RCB pacer pointed out that his past experience in the IPL has helped him a great deal

“I have been here for 10 years, and I know it is a pendulum, it can swing both ways. All you can do is focus on your process and planning. In that last over in Mumbai, I wasn’t able to execute what I wanted to execute, and the batsman was good enough to get it away. I just got to take it on the chin and move on,” Harshal said.

Harshal Patel looks forward to playing against DC

Harshal Patel will be raring to go against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The franchise famously traded him to RCB ahead of IPL 2021, with Patel featuring in just 12 games for the Delhi-based team over the past three years.

Admitting he is excited to come up against his former teammates, Harshal Patel reiterated he is focusing on executing his plans to a tee in Ahmedabad.

“Plans remain pretty much the same. I have played with these guys for three years. I know most of them pretty well. My planning is solid, and if I can execute what I want to execute out there in the field under pressure, I will be happy. I really don’t read too much into the scorecard because you can only focus on the process. Sometimes the best balls can go for sixes and fours. So you don’t l0ok at it too much, all you can focus on is your planning and execution,” Harshal concluded.

Despite a poor showing in the last game, Harshal Patel is still top of the Purple Cap standings with 15 wickets in five games. The RCB pacer will target a return to form, as RCB look to get back to winning ways in the competition.