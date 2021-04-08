IPL 2021: "I have a feeling RCB might suit his personality and the way he plays his cricket” – Deep Dasgupta on Glenn Maxwell

Deep Dasgupta feels Glenn Maxwell and Royal Challengers Bangalore could be a match made in heaven. The cricketer turned commentator feels RCB mirror Glenn Maxwell’s playing style.

RCB shelled out ₹14.25 crores for Glenn Maxwell, despite the Australian’s struggles in recent years. The all-rounder has gone past 300 runs just once in the past six years, failing to do justice to his reputation as a hard-hitter and his hefty price tag.

But Deep Dasgupta feels IPL 2021 may finally be the year Glenn Maxwell lights up the T20 league once again. Speaking on Sports Today, Dasgupta explained the similarities between the Bangalore outfit and Maxwell's style of cricket.

"I just have a feeling that this franchise might suit his personality and the way he plays his cricket. There is a lot of similarity in terms of the franchise, which is RCB and Glenn Maxwell. So, I think this could be a year where Glenn Maxwell can prove he is as good a player in the IPL as he is any other tournament in the world," Dasgupta pointed out.

Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out @Gmaxi_32 came. Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun. Watch The Big Show and Kyle Jamieson at their first practice session for #RCB ahead of #IPL2021.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/naMXQcAROQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

Glenn Maxwell comes to RCB after playing for the Punjab Kings in the 2020 edition of the IPL. Tasked with the responsibility of being the side’s main finisher, Glenn Maxwell failed to carry out his duties effectively. He scored a paltry 106 runs and failed to hit a six in the 2020 edition of the T20 extravaganza.

Discussing Glenn Maxwell’s move to RCB, Deep Dasgupta admitted he would keep a close eye on how the explosive all-rounder fares in his new team.

"One of the biggest additions, for me, I would be really, really interested to see Glenn Maxwell at RCB. Does this franchise suit him? He has been around in the IPL but will this franchise suit him?" pondered Dasgupta.

Glenn Maxwell has a well-defined role in IPL 2021

Bold Diaries: Glenn Maxwell Interview Part 1



Maxwell talks about quarantine life, cricket in the times of Covid-19, the #IPL2021 auction experience, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Avw4D5UyzY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

RCB’s team management have been clear about their expectations from Glenn Maxwell this year. The franchise struggled in the middle overs last year, ending the season as the lowest run-scorers during that phase of their innings.

Glenn Maxwell has a strike rate in excess of 160 between the seventh and 15th over of the innings and has been brought in to address RCB’s middle-over struggles. With players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers around him, Glenn Maxwell is no longer the center of attention and can bat with a bit more freedom.

All these factors should help Glenn Maxwell play to his potential this year. If RCB can get Maxwell to fire in IPL 2021, they could realize their dream of winning the title for the first time in their history.