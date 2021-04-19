IPL 2021: “I felt a bit emotional” – Yuzvendra Chahal on finally getting a wicket for RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal was relieved to break his drought as the leg-spinner picked up his first wickets of IPL 2021. The 30-year-old admitted he felt emotional after dismissing Nitish Rana on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner ended with figures of 2/34, picking up the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana. They were Yuzvendra Chahal’s first wickets of IPL 2021 and helped RCB beat KKR by 38 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was visibly relieved after picking up his first scalp of the season. Speaking after the game, Chahal conceded he was happy to get the monkey off his back.

“It's an amazing feeling, when you are bowling well and not getting wickets, sometimes it hurts. But getting that first wicket, I felt a bit emotional," said Chahal.

2️⃣ crucial wickets to put the brakes on the KKR run-chase 👏👏



Yuzi was back to doing what he does best 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ZRyiC9fJqy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 19, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal came into the game under pressure after going wicketless in the first two games. The leg-spinner was also conceding at 8.75 runs per over and visibly struggled to get going for RCB. Chahal has also found himself under the pump for his sub-par performances for the Indian team in recent months.

But the spinner bounced back strongly on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal stopped the flow of runs in the powerplay, conceding just two in his first over after KKR had scored 27 in their first two.

He then picked up the wicket of Nitish Rana in his second over and opened up on his state of mind after being given powerplay duties by Virat Kohli.

“Their run rate was 10 plus, so I just focussed on bowling dot balls and let them try to hit the ball wherever they want to. I had to stick to my plans and bowl as many dot balls as I can in that over,” explained Chahal.

Dhanashree's reaction after chahal's first Wicket of #IPL2021 ❤️❣

Shows how much families are attached ❣❣❣❣ pic.twitter.com/CbvWbqNndX — Ishan ¹⁸ (@INDIANCRIKET_18) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal’s figures read 2/14 after his first three overs. However, the leggie was carted for three fours and a six in his last over by Andre Russell, ending with figures of 2/34. But Chahal was not too disappointed with how he ended his spell against KKR.

“I was trying to get him out. I got it out wider because the leg-side boundary was a little shorter. I changed my field after three balls,” mentioned Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal looking forward to Mumbai assignment

Faith & patience 🙏🏻💪🏻 great win pic.twitter.com/2vU5kYFvXh — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 18, 2021

RCB will now travel to Mumbai, where the franchise will face Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Wankhede has proven to be a batter’s dream this season, with spinners getting just four wickets there so far. But Yuzvendra Chahal is confident in his ability as he looks forward to playing in Mumbai.

Advertisement

"Definitely, Mumbai is a completely different wicket. I have played a couple of matches there, there is good bounce and there is a bit of turn. It is a good wicket for batsmen. I will try my best there," assured Chahal.

RCB will hope Yuzvendra Chahal’s strong showing boosts his confidence. The franchise needs the leg-spinner to be at his best as they look to continue their unbeaten start in IPL 2021.