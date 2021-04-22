IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell opens up on his RCB stint

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has stated he has felt right at home ever since joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell, who had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kinds), has already made several impactful contributions for the RCB this season.

Glenn Maxwell has already amassed 176 runs IPL 2021, including putting in a Man of the Match performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB, who have now shifted base from Chennai to Mumbai, will face Rajasthan Royals today.

In a clip shared by RCB, Glenn Maxwell, who was bought by the franchise at the IPL 2021 Auction, explained that the coaching staff and his teammates have been "extremely supportive" of him.

"The conditions are a bit different here at the Wankhede. There have been some high scores scored here, so for our batting group, it is going to be exciting if we can get going and continue to add to those high totals. I felt like I have been right at home since day one, the coaching staff have been extremely supportive so have the players, it has been great fun so far," said Maxwell.

The RCB, who are currently the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021, are the favorites to beat the Rajasthan Royals today. However, RR might be more acclimatized to the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium as they have played all their IPL 2021 games at the venue. Meanwhile, it will be RCB's first outing in Mumbai this season.

Glenn Maxwell reveals how he eases the burden off Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell divulged that as a senior member of the RCB team, he takes charge of field placements, thus easing some of the burden off skipper Virat Kohli's shoulders.

"It is just about taking one of the responsibilities of Virat's shoulders. He has got a lot of things to do out there, to sort of control what fielders need to be at what positions is one thing he does not have to worry about," Maxwell added.

A victory today would make the RCB firm favorites to grab one of the four playoff spots.

However, there is not much to differentiate between RCB and RR in terms of their head-to-head record. Both sides have won 10 games against each other, while three matches have ended with no results. The RCB won both fixtures against the Rajasthan-based franchise in IPL 2020.

