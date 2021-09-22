IPL 2021: "I have focused a lot on my strike rate in the last 2-3 years"- DC's Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he has been consciously working to improve his strike rate in the IPL over the last three seasons.

The left-handed batter's strike rate was less than 130 in all IPL seasons from 2008 to 2017. But in 2018, Shikhar Dhawan scored 497 runs at a strike rate of 136.91.

The following season, his scoring rate dipped to 135.67, but in 2020, Dhawan raised it to 144.73. Notably, he aggregated 500+ runs in 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In an interview with the host broadcaster ahead of the IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan spoke about how he has increased the ratio of risk in his batting.

"I have focused a lot on my strike rate in the last 2-3 years because I know that if I want to play for a longer period, I need to make an impact with my performance.

"You might have noticed my scoring rate was around 130 before and now it is close to 145. I have been taking more risks. It feels good that I have been able to score runs consistently for my team at a better strike rate," said Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan has continued to bat with an aggressive approach in the 2021 Indian Premier League season as well. So far in the competition, he has scored 380 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 134.27.

Delhi Capitals can do it again, and you will see it on the ground tonight: Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals won six of their first eight matches under Rishabh Pant's captaincy during Phase 1 of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals were the most successful team in the first phase of IPL 2021. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit recorded six victories in eight matches. However, IPL 2021 was suspended after DC's match against Punjab Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan feels the suspension did break DC's momentum, but he believes the team has the capability to perform the same way in Phase 2 as well.

"We had done so well in Phase 1, but due to the break, we will have to start over again. But yes, we guys are quite confident about our team, about our skills. We can do it again, and you will see it on the ground tonight," Shikhar Dhawan added.

SRH won the toss and decided to bat first against DC in Dubai. The Capitals have dominated the game so far as they dismissed both openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha in the powerplay.

