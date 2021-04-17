IPL 2021: “I just want 11 Ravindra Jadejas on the field” – Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar heaped praise on his fellow teammate Ravindra Jadeja for his superlative fielding and catching after the side’s six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Deepak Chahar reckons it would be a delight for a bowler like him to have 11 fielders as good as Ravindra Jadeja on the field. The Indian all-rounder took two catches and effected a brilliant run-out against PBKS in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, to help Chennai dominate the proceedings.

Dismissing Mayank Agarwal with an unplayable outswinger in the first over, Deepak Chahar almost got the wicket of Chris Gayle in the same over, but Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped a catch at point. In the fifth over, Ravindra Jadeja took a stunner at short cover off the same bowler to send the big Jamaican back.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award for bagging his career-best IPL figures of 4-1-13-4, Deepak Chahar said:

“First over, when the catch went to Ruturaj, it was a quick one; only Jaddu could’ve taken that, so I was like he should’ve been there. He’s one of the best in the world, has taken so many catches off my bowling. I want 11 Jaddus on the field.”

Down with COVID-19 and in quarantine for almost a month, Deepak Chahar had little match practice and a below-par IPL 2020 in the UAE as Chennai languished near the bottom of the points table. Looking to make amends, the 28-year-old executed his plans brilliantly with variations and seam movement on Friday as CSK restricted PBKS to 106.

Mayank Agarwal’s dismissal was a dream ball: Deepak Chahar

Mayank Agarwal dismissed by a brilliant outswinger from Deepak Chahar (Photo: BCCI)

Pitching the ball on the middle stump, Deepak Chahar beat Mayank Agarwal’s edge to find the top of the off-stump. Elated with the ball, Deepak Chahar also opened up about his role in the side.

“I think Mayank Agarwal’s wicket I enjoyed the most - a dream ball for a bowler to swing and hit the top of off stump. You want to pitch it close to the middle and then move to hit the top of off," said Deepak Chahar.

“I am always the one who starts the tone for the match. If I take a wicket or bowl a maiden over, then, obviously, we can take the momentum. It’s a big responsibility I’ve been having for the last four years, and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) has shown faith in me. Hopefully, I can deliver in some more matches. You may not always take wickets in T20s, so I plan to bowl dots in powerplays. The bowlers from the other end will also be able to take wickets,” signed off Deepak Chahar.

Eyeing their fourth IPL title after a torrid 2020 season, CSK will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their third match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Into his 4th over now and @deepak_chahar9 picks up his 4th wicket and also bowls a maiden! Hooda is OUT for 10. #PunjabKings are 26-5 after 7 overs.https://t.co/P8VzT4XXbb #PBKSvCSK #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/M7QPlhfo0F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2021