IPL 2021: "I knew big man Tipo Morris would take us over the line" - David Miller on RR win

David Miller and Chris Morris looked back at their match-winning exploits after the South African duo helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets. Miller revealed he was sure Morris would get them over the line after he got out earlier.

The explosive batsman infamously got run out without playing a single ball last year. It was David Miller’s only game of IPL 2020, and he admitted it was nice to get going in IPL 2021, after his unfortunate outing last year.

David Miller and Chris Morris had a chat after the thrilling win, where Morris asked Miller to share his feelings after getting a chance to showcase his skills.

“Haha, I knew it was going to come! (on Morris trolling Miller for last year’s run out) It was good to get out there and hit a few balls. We were in a bit of trouble but it was nice to…that first one was always a big relief. I knew when I got out, the big man Tipo Morris would take us over the line,” said Miller.

While it was David Miller who set the ball rolling with his brilliant innings, Chris Morris was the one to finish the game for the Royals. Many thought the game was done and dusted after Miller departed in the 16th over, but Chris Morris held his nerve, with his unbeaten 18-ball 36 handing the Royals their first win of IPL 2021.

David Miller played a crucial knock of 62 against the Delhi Capitals. He came out to bat at 17/3 and paced his innings brilliantly. The 31-year-old kept going despite wickets tumbling around him, and his assured knock was one of the main reasons the Royals were able to chase down DC’s total despite the poor powerplay.

David Miller came into the side as a replacement for the injured Ben Stokes. Although he rued Stokes’ injury, he was happy to help the side get over the line on Thursday.

“Coming from last year, I wasn’t expecting to play. But you are always ready to play. We train a lot and Stokesey, unfortunately, missed out with a broken finger, so it is a big loss to us. But it allows us the opportunity to come in for the guys,” shared Miller.

David Miller and Chris Morris trade jibes over sixes

Advertisement

In a curious game at the Wankhede, Chris Morris, David Miller and Jaydev Unadkat were the only three players to hit sixes in the game. While David Miller hit two, Morris cleared the fence four times.

Chris Morris reserved his best for Kagiso Rabada, nonchalantly flicking him for a six over fine leg in the 19th over. David Miller asked Chris Morris to discuss the impressive shot, but the all-rounder was quick to pull Miller’s leg over the batsman’s power-hitting ability.

“Yeah, look KG is pretty quick, so I just tried to help it along and use his pace. But there are only a few guys who can hit against the pace, to hit it into the railway stand and basically on a train. The viewers probably heard the horn going on the train. That was because the ball that Miller hit, actually broke through the driver’s window,” Morris concluded.

The sensational win means the Rajasthan Royals are now fifth in the IPL 2021 points table. The form of Chris Morris and David Miller bodes well for Rajasthan, and the franchise will hope the pair can win them more games this season.