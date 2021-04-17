IPL 2021: “I like the way he approaches the game” – Kyle Jamieson on Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2021 so far. They won both their matches, against the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the back of their strengthened bowling unit.

Kyle Jamieson is the latest blockbuster addition to an already glittering RCB squad after the franchise spent a whopping INR 15 crores at the IPL Auction this year. Standing tall at 6’ 6’’, Jamieson picked up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the season opener and then dismissed the dangerous David Warner in the second game.

RCB players this year and their salary:



Virat Kohli - 17cr.

Kyle Jamieson - 15cr.

Glenn Maxwell - 14.25cr.

AB De Villiers - 11.5cr. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Speaking to the media in a recent virtual press conference, the New Zealander showered praise on his skipper Virat Kohli. Kyle Jamieson believes Kohli’s philosophy and vision match his own perspective and they are almost always on the same page.

“It’s been so good so far. He’s [Virat Kohli] such an experienced and skillful leader and I think the way he approaches the game certainly complements the way I like it," said Kyle Jamieson.

"And he’s got a lot of things, you know. He’s competitive, he’s aggressive, he loves to take the game on, which is something I like to adopt as well. I think that’s filtered through the team as well in the way we try to approach our cricket. Hopefully he can set us up for a few more wins,” said Kyle Jamieson of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

"It's my first time in India and I'm loving it so far:" Kyle Jamieson

IPL 2021 is Kyle Jamieson’s first cricket assignment in India. The 26-year-old is still new to the international scene and hasn’t toured the country before.

On his first trip to India, the Kiwi seems impressed and has certainly enjoyed his moments in the country. He also shed light on how his first week in India went.

“It’s been really good so far. It’s my first time in India and I’m loving it so far. I got through the quarantine week all okay and after that, I got some training done in training camp. And the way the games have gone so far, I’ve certainly enjoyed it,” said Kyle Jamieson.

Kyle Jamieson added that the conditions in India are different from what he’s used to back in New Zealand but stressed that the experience has been valuable so far.