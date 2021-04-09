IPL 2021: "I'm absolutely pumped to be coming on board" - Jason Behrendorff on joining CSK

New Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recruit Jason Behrendorff is excited to join the three-time IPL champions.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired the services of Jason Behrendorff after Josh Hazlewood pulled out of IPL 2021, citing bubble fatigue.

The left-arm seamer shared a video message ahead of CSK's tournament opener.

The 30-year-old said:

"I'm absolutely pumped to be coming on board and joining up with the boys next week. All the best in the first game lads, and I can't wait to see you all soon and pull on the yellow."

Jason Behrendorff went unsold in the mini-auction earlier this year. But after Hazlewood pulled out, CSK acquired the services of Behrendorff in a like-for-like replacement.

What can CSK expect from Jason Behrendorff?

Jason Behrendorff plays his domestic cricket for Western Australia..

Jason Behrendorff has played 11 ODIs and and seven T20Is for Australia. This will be his second stint in the IPL, having played for the Mumbai Indians in 2019. However, the fast bowler was only used in five games by the Mumbai outfit, with Jason Behrendorff picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.68.

The left-arm bowler is known to hit the 140 kph mark consistently and is a wicket-taker in the powerplay overs. Jason Behrendorff recently helped the Perth Scorchers reach the final of BBL 10, where he picked up 16 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.04.

What stood out was Behrendorff's ability to provide key breakthroughs, particularly in the powerplay overs. The seamer picked up 13 wickets in his last BBL campaign in this period, doing so at an economy rate of 6.48.

With CSK struggling to pick up early wickets last season, the Australian bowler's arrival could possibly address that issue for the team in IPL 2021. Jason Behrendorff could bowl most of his overs in the powerplay period, as the 30-year-old is not known to be a death specialist.

CSK open their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.