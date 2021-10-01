IPL 2021: "I'm just as unsure as the Punjab franchise" - Aakash Chopra on whether PBKS should give preference to chasing 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is uncertain about what could be Punjab Kings' (PBKS) best approach if they happen to win the toss. He is inclined towards the prospect of chasing given the franchise's explosive batting unit.

Punjab Kings have only won a single game while chasing during this edition of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The win came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first leg of the competition in Chennai. The franchise had a chance to seal another successful change, but faltered at the end against the Rajasthan Royals to lose by 2 runs.

Chopra admits that he himself is unsure whether the Punjab Kings should opt to bowl first after winning the toss. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Chopra said:

"I'm just as unsure as the Punjab franchise, what is the best way to go? But maybe with Rahul, Agarwal if he is fit and available and the class of Gayle, Markram and Pooran, maybe, yes they have plenty of explosive power in their batting department, so if a couple of them fire, they can chase big totals."

The Punjab Kings could see themselves out of the playoff race if they suffer a defeat against KKR tonight.

"Chase or bat first, it's pretty much the same thing for Punjab Kings" - Dale Steyn on PBKS' IPL 2021 run so far

Dale Steyn, on the other hand, does not believe that chasing is necessarily the right way to go and believes PBKS have more important issues to resolve first. He asserted that the decision at the toss does not matter unless PBKS start expressing themselves on the field. Steyn added:

"I'm as confused as they are sometimes. They are a wonderful team though and they should just go out there and express themselves. Chase or bat first, it's pretty much the same thing for them, they just need to do it properly."

With Chris Gayle absent from their ranks for the remainder of the IPL, the Punjab Kings will have to shuffle their batting order for tonight's encounter. Possible options on the bench include Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee