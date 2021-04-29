Rohit Sharma has acknowledged that the Mumbai Indians failed to adapt as a team in their first five IPL 2021 games in Chennai. The skipper added that the MI players, who are quite hurt after a slow start to their campaign, are keen to return to winning ways against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians didn't have the best of times at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they couldn't properly deal with the sluggish Chennai conditions. MI ended up losing three of the five games they played at the venue.

Speaking ahead of the MI-RR clash, Rohit Sharma explained that his side are eager to turn around their fortunes in IPL 2021.

"When you are playing away you don't know what's in store for you. That is something we failed to adapt to in Chennai. And I'm sure the players are quite hurt. At the same time we don't want to put ourselves down as a team. You know these thing happen. Sometimes things don't go you way. So what do you do? You just try and find a way to come back," Sharma said in a video released by MI.

MI are now set to play their next four games at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, with Rohit Sharma stressing the importance of the team quickly adapting to the new conditions.

"It will be important for us to adapt quickly. There's no time for us to play that waiting game and understand what we need to do after 10 overs. We need to be at it from ball one," Rohit Sharma said.

"RR have always done well against us" - Rohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their last five IPL encounters against the Mumbai Indians, with the head-to-head record standing at 11 wins each.

Rohit Sharma, who is aware of RR's recent impressive record against MI, is expecting another tough encounter on Thursday.

"RR is a tough opponent, and they have always done well against us. So we just need to make sure how we can tackle those guys. This tournament is not over by far. We just need to keep at it. Stay in the hunt all the time. Keep fighting it. That the message that's been given to the boys," Rohit Sharma said.

While RR will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, MI lost their last match against the Punjab Kings.