IPL 2021: ''I have the right to decide how I want to play; others cannot judge me''- Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate, saying he has a right to decide how he decides to play.

There was a heated altercation between Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan. Ashwin claimed a run after a throw ricocheted off Rishabh Pant's arm, bringing the 'spirit of cricket" debate back into the spotlight.

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke at length on the incident. The veteran off-spinner asserted that every player has the right to play in their way without breaking the rules of the game. The Tamil Nadu player added that no one should judge him for how he decides to play the game, saying:

"I have to be true to myself. I have the right to decide how I want to play. Others cannot judge me. Spirit of Cricket was established at a time when Amateur and professional Cricket formats weren't decided," said Ashwin.

I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Ashwin recently wrote a detailed thread on the incident, lambasting his critics for trying to seek the moral high ground. In the thread, he clarified that he didn't know the ball had ricocheted off Pant's bat, but asserted that he would have taken the extra run nevertheless.

The debate around the 'spirit of cricket' once again got triggered when Indian women batter Punam Raut decided to walk despite the umpire adjudging her to be not out.

Ashwin reckoned that one can't judge an individual on the basis of their decision to walk or not walk. That's because the situation a cricketer might be in varies significantly with the country they are from.

"People in Aus, Eng or NZ are brought up differently. For eg: An Eng player gets awarded a central contract. Suppose the player gives a random reason and steps out the contract, he will still receive the contract money. It is not the same in India. Supply and demand are lot. If someone decides that kind of an option, their livelihood can change," he added.

"You don't have to live as per the likes of someone else" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has said that cricket is akin to a pragmatic industry now, compared to the amateur days when the phrase 'spirit of cricket' was coined.

He asserted that by choosing the way he wants to play the game, he hasn't broken any rules. Ashwin also said that one doesn't need to live their life as per the liking of someone else

‘’This is professional sports now - my point is you decide how you should play, and I will do mine. I don't want to define or defend any rules here. It is just my life. You don't have to live as per the likes of someone else. I have not spoiled or stolen or lied. I am just doing my job," he said.

Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere.

Ravichandran Ashwin had the last laugh in his battle against Morgan, dismissing the KKR captain for a second-ball duck. However, the Knight Riders held their nerves to win by three wickets.

