IPL 2021: "I would have sacrificed my wicket, but it wasn't the case" - Chris Lynn rues running out Rohit Sharma

Chris Lynn has rued running out his MI captain Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2021 opener on Saturday. Lynn remarked that he would have sacrificed his own wicket, but the situation didn't allow that to happen.

In the fourth over of the match, Chris Lynn mistimed a shot between the fielders at cover and cover-point. The Australian backed down after taking a couple of steps forward, while Rohit Sharma was already halfway down the pitch from the other end.

RCB captain Virat Kohli pounced on the opportunity and threw the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal at the non-striker's end, who dislodged the bails to send Rohit Sharma back to the hut for 19. The run-out proved costly, as the Mumbai Indians could only muster a par total of 160, which the Royal Challengers Bangalore chased off the last ball.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Chris Lynn admitted that he had the jitters about making his debut for the Mumbai Indians, which ultimately led to his misunderstanding with Rohit Sharma.

"Look, obviously I was a bit nervous, no doubt about it. (It was my) first game for Mumbai, and it was the first time I was batting with Rohit as well. It happens in the game of cricket as well. I thought there was a run, and then obviously there wasn't a run. But yeah, if I had been able to run past him and sacrifice my wicket, I definitely would have done that, but it wasn't the case," said Chris Lynn.

After Rohit Sharma's run-out, Chris Lynn went on to top score for his team. His knock of 49 included four boundaries and three sixes.

"This first game could be my last" - Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn also acknowledged that the run-out might put him under more pressure in subsequent games.

The 30-year-old also saw the funnier side of the incident, quipping that his first outing might be his last in the Mumbai Indians' blue and gold.

"As I said, it happens, but yeah, I put just a little bit more pressure on myself. It's not ideal, running out your captain in the first game. The first game could be my last, who knows? (laughs). But anyhow, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, happens in the game. It would have been nice (if the runout didn't happen); he was striking the ball nicely, and we were 10 or 15 runs short in the end. He would have definitely made a difference, but there were plenty of factors in this game tonight, not just the run-out," concluded Chris Lynn.

This game might have been one of the rare opportunities for Chris Lynn to play and make a mark in the tournament. That's because MI's regular opener Quinton de Kock could complete his mandatory quarantine by the second game, in which case, Lynn may return to the bench to accomodate the South African.

MI play their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 13.