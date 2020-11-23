IPL 2021: 'I don't see an Indian player in the Rajasthan Royals lineup who is worth the retention money' - Aakash Chopra

Renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has opined that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) should not look to retain any of their Indian players before the IPL 2021 auction as they are unlikely to go for exorbitant amounts.

He made this observation while talking about the road ahead for the Jaipur-based franchise in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra named Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as the players the Rajasthan Royals should look to retain if the franchises are allowed to keep three overseas players while using the RTM card as well.

"If there is a mega-auction, in my opinion they should retain Jofra, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler if possible although I don't think they will be able to retain three overseas players. But if possible they should retain even with RTM."

The former opener observed that none of the Indian players in the Rajasthan Royals squad are likely to go for an amount higher than the retention price at the IPL 2021 auction.

"I don't see an Indian player in the Rajasthan Royals lineup who you need to keep for 7-7.5 or 12 crore. Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi or Shreyas Gopal - none of them is a player who is worth the retention money."

Aakash Chopra wants the Rajasthan Royals to go for an Indian captain

Aakash Chopra does not want the Rajasthan Royals to persist with Steve Smith as captain [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Rajasthan Royals could consider appointing an Indian as the skipper of the franchise as Steve Smith's captaincy is not producing the desired results.

"Can they make an Indian captain in the coming years? May be that is something that I will park with them because Steve Smith's captaincy is good but it is not working with this team."

The former KKR player added that it would be better for the Rajasthan Royals to invest in an Indian captain, with Sanju Samson being one of the possible options.

"Their working with just the overseas contingent is a bit of a problem. So may be it's time that they invest in an Indian captain, whether it is Sanju Samson or someone else."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that appointing an Indian skipper would be beneficial for the Rajasthan Royals as they are otherwise overly dependent on their overseas professionals.

"I would say, just look for an Indian captain and then start building your team around him. The overseas reliance is just a bit too much in my opinion."

Although Steve Smith has been one of the most successful skippers in IPL history, he could not display his magic in IPL 2020. Apart from the franchise finishing last in the points table, the former Aussie skipper's indifferent returns with the bat might go against him continuing as the Rajasthan Royals captain in the next edition of the IPL.