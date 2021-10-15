IPL 2021: "I think CSK will win tonight" - Experts make their predictions ahead of the mega final 

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

CSK, who were the first to make it to the playoffs, defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 to make it to the final. On the other hand, the Knight Riders got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator and Delhi in the Qualifier to set up a final date with Chennai.

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important clash, former cricketers and experts favoured CSK to win their fourth IPL title.

Here are some of the predictions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2021 Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #IPL2021Final As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final

I know it will be tough adjusting to the Dubai pitch, but they can do it. The battle I am looking forward to against #VIVOIPL #IPLfinals

I know it will be tough adjusting to the Dubai pitch, but they can do it. The battle I am looking forward to against #CSK , is with the openers. I feel that's where the match is going to be decided.

I know it will be tough adjusting to the Dubai pitch, but they can do it. The battle I am looking forward to against #CSK , is with the openers. I feel that’s where the match is going to be decided.#w88 #VIVOIPL #IPLfinals

Meanwhile, former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn reckons that MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lift their fourth IPL title, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Steyn said:

"CSK look good, really calm. They look like they kind of have got going up in the right direction at the right time. Dhoni looked good the other night, he's captained his team well. Their batters are looking good... I just think that KKR might come against a better team in the final."

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra also predicted a Chennai Super Kings win over Eoin Morgan's Kolkata. Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"I am going with Chennai. I think the Chennai Super Kings are going to win their fourth title and Kolkata might end up losing a final for the first time. The story might just end."

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also believes the Super Kings will come good against two-time winners Kolkata because of MS Dhoni's presence. Manjrekar said in a video uploaded on his official Instagram handle:

“If I have to pick a winner, Chennai have a slight edge, only because of the leadership as Dhoni is better at managing his weaknesses and limitations than Morgan, who also has been a fantastic captain for Kolkata. But between the two, Dhoni is much more adept in managing his resources and limitations."

CSK vs KKR - Head to head

The Chennai Super Kings have played against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 25 occasions, with CSK emerging as winners on 16 of those encounters. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, have won only eight matches.

In the last five meetings, MS Dhoni's CSK have got the better of KKR four times, including their last league game where Kolkata went down in a nail-biting thriller.

