IPL 2021: "I don't think you should discuss World Cup while playing IPL" - Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings fast bowler Mohammed Shami has stressed that he is committed to delivering his best for his franchise in the ongoing IPL 2021 and is not thinking ahead about the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old cricketer is currently plying his trade for Punjab in the cash-rich league.

Mohammed Shami said it would be ideal to focus on the remaining matches of IPL 2021 and not talk about the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Punjab Kings camp.

The marquee world event is set to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Speaking to Sportstar, the speedster said:

"I don’t think you should discuss the World Cup while playing the IPL. You need to focus on the remaining matches, and as a true sportsman, you should be committed to your franchise.

"You will have 10 or 12 days to prepare before the T20 World Cup. We are anyway going to play T20 cricket for the whole month, so there is not much to think about."

Mohammed Shami has looked in rhythm in the UAE leg of the IPL, picking up five wickets in the last two games to lead the Punjab Kings bowling attack from the front.

"We just need to click together" - Mohammed Shami on Punjab Kings' chances of making it to the playoffs

The Punjab Kings have had a mixed start to their UAE campaign, going down against the Rajasthan Royals in the final over before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring thriller.

Mohammed Shami believes they still have a good chance of making it to the playoff stages.

"The players are always positive, and we think game-by-game, since it is a short format. And it is a long tournament. The momentum fluctuates in this format.

"There is a good chance. The boys are talented and we just need to click together. And that is our focus, to work and perform as a unit; only that can take you to the final. If you get momentum, you can see the bottom-placed teams come up.

Also Read

"The best part is that the IPL and the T20 World Cup are happening at the same venue. Any player or team can get motivated and build momentum," Shami said.

The Punjab Kings, who are currently fifth in the points table, will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians next on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar