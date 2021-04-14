IPL 2021: "I think a strong leader has a strong support"- Jason Holder explains how he tries to help David Warner at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Jason Holder recently gave his views on captaincy and highlighted how important it is for everyone to be on the same page as the captain.

Holder added that he and other senior members at SRH try to rally around their skipper David Warner and ease the burden off of him.

Jason Holder recently completed his mandatory quarantine and should be available for selection for the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today.

Speaking about the captaincy, Holder said that everyone in the team needs to buy into the same plans to work as a unit.

"Well, for me it's about buying. You got to get players around you to buy into your plans. I think a strong leader has a strong support. It's important that players rally around their captain. For us at SRH, it's really important to rally around David and give him as much support as we possibly can. David has to be the ultimate decision-maker." Holder said in a chat with Sports Today.

Holder highlighted how he, along with other senior members of SRH, are trying to help out Warner.

"He (Warner) has got so much of responsibility on his shoulders, and he needs people around to help and support him. So that's where I guess myself, Kane, Jonny, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep Sharma for Indian players at least and Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav who have got international experience. He has got really good resources in terms of experience around him, and it's just to us to come together and help him get the best of the players and help the franchises to be successful." the West Indies all-rounder added.

Jason Holder was part of SRH's IPL 2020 campaign when they made it to the playoffs following their third-place finish. The West Indies star was picked as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh last season.

Mitchell Marsh is once again set to miss the tournament after deciding to pull out of the IPL due to bubble fatigue.

Jason Holder's performance in IPL 2020

The 29-year-old wasn't a regular feature in SRH's XI but proved his worth in whatever opportunities he got. Jason Holder played some vital cameos lower down the order to see SRH through in some tight encounters.

With the bat, Holder scored 66 runs last season at an average of 33, while his strike rate was 126.52. He also picked up 14 wickets in seven encounters at an economy of 8.32.

Jason Holder rose to the occasion in the all-important 'Eliminator' last campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, picking up three wickets and scoring a crucial 24* off 20 balls to see his side home in a tight run chase.

It remains to be seen whether SRH will draft Holder into the playing XI for today's encounter against RCB.