IPL 2021: "I think the umpires got it right," SRH coach Trevor Bayliss on Harshal Patel no-ball controversy

SRH coach Trevor Bayliss has said that the umpires made the right call after RCB's Harshal Patel bowled his second no-ball over the waist on Wednesday.

A furious David Warner was seen in an animated discussion during the last over, wondering why Harshal Patel wasn’t taken out of the attack for bowling his second waist-high no-ball of the day.

However, speaking to the media after SRH lost to RCB by six runs, Trevor Bayliss felt the umpires made the right call, saying in this regard:

“He (Warner) was a little animated because we weren’t playing very good cricket, and we lost. I think the umpires got it right. There was a bit of conjecture over the second high no-ball. But the first one was not directed at the batter’s body, so that wasn’t a warning. I think the umpire’s got that one right,” explained Bayliss.

Harshal Patel had bowled his first waist-high no-ball in the 18th over. But Jason Holder couldn't get bat on ball, as the delivery well down the leg side. Patel lost his control once again in the 20th over, as he directed a waist-high no-ball at Rashid Khan, which was swiped away by the batsman for four.

The RCB bowler was issued a warning for his infringement. But he was allowed to complete his over against SRH, as it was only his first warning.

"These are basic mistakes and shouldn't happen in pressure situations": Harshal Patel on his no-balls against SRH

Firstly, waist height no balls are not beamers. The umpire takes a call whether it's deliberately bowled or by mistake. In today's case Harshal Patel also confirmed in post match that bowl was slipping from his hands because of sweat. https://t.co/hAukHj8Xe3 — Selmon Bhoi (@SelmonB81558492) April 14, 2021

Discussing the two no-balls after the game, Harshal Patel said that because of sweat, he lost control of the deliveries. But the RCB pacer admitted that it was a rookie error and should not have happened, especially in a tight match.

Harshal Patel said in this regard:

“I was sweating, and the sweat came on the palms. But obviously, it's not an excuse. These things shouldn't happen; they are basic mistakes. They shouldn't happen in pressure situations, and I'll try and make sure it doesn't happen next time".

Despite the no-ball controversy, Harshal Patel shone at the death on Wednesday. The pacer picked up the scalps of Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem in the last over, ending with figures of 4-0-25-2, to help RCB make it two wins out of two in IPL 2021.