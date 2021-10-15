IPL 2021: “I thought, aaha we have won!”- Ravichandran Ashwin candidly admits how he got it wrong against Rahul Tripathi in Qualifier 2

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the dramatic last over against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Ashwin admitted that, with KKR needing six to win off two balls, he thought DC had won the game.

The 35-year-old dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine off consecutive deliveries in the last over. However, Rahul Tripathi spanked the penultimate ball of the match for a six to seal victory for KKR.

In a video interaction on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed that he felt Tripathi would jump down the track, which is why he bowled a good length delivery wide outside off. However, the KKR batter stayed in his crease and smashed the ball over the ropes.

“The first four balls, I didn't think much and it worked. And, before the fifth ball, I thought 'Aaha we have won! (Smiles)'. Then I thought about short boundaries, the dew and also predicted that he would jump down the track, which is why I bowled it slightly short. Tripathi has never hit me for a four in the past. Unfortunately for us, it came at the wrong time,” Ashwin lamented about the last over.

DC had set KKR 136 to win Qualifier 2 in Sharjah. The chasing team were cruising at 123 for 1 at one stage. However, a spectacular batting collapse saw them stumble to 130 for 7. Thankfully for KKR, Tripathi maintained his calm and put the franchise in the IPL 2021 final with a glory stroke.

“Ashwin the T20 bowler not a great force in any team” - Sanjay Manjrekar

Following DC’s last-over defeat to KKR in Qualifier 2, former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Ashwin is no longer a force to reckon with in the T20 format.

Sharing his views during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said:

“We have spent far too much talking about Ashwin. Ashwin the T20 bowler is not a great force in any team. And if you want Ashwin to change, I don’t think that’s going to happen because he’s been like this for the last 5-7 years. I can understand us dwelling on Ashwin in Test matches where he’s fantastic. Him not playing a single Test match in England was a travesty. But to spend so much time on Ashwin when it comes to IPL and T20 cricket...”

Ashwin had a forgettable IPL 2021 campaign, claiming only seven wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 38.28 and an economy of 7.41. He was a surprise selection in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

