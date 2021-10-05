IPL 2021: "I thought I should sleep when MS Dhoni and Rayudu were scoring runs slowly" - Virender Sehwag comments on CSK's batting vs. DC

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag shared his views on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batting performance in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Sehwag claims felt like he should take a nap instead of watching the slow batting of the CSK players.

On Episode 15 of his Facebook Watch show Virugiri dot com, Virender Sehwag reviewed the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss on his birthday last night and asked CSK to bat first. Chennai lost their star openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay. Soon after, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa joined them in the dressing room.

Captain MS Dhoni had a 70-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu but the two CSK batters took 64 deliveries to score 70 runs. Describing Chennai's batting performance, Virender Sehwag said:

"Chennai batted first and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis could not recreate their magic this time and were dismissed after scoring 13 and 10 respectively."

"Then replacement of Raina, Robin Uthappa came on strike and he also scored 19 runs off 19 balls. Thala Dhoni and Rayudu did try but runs were being scored so slowly that I thought (Sehwag shared Paresh Raval's meme) 'Mast Thodi Der So Jata Hun' (I should sleep for some time)."

Thala would hit the ball outside the stadium again it seemed: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag further spoke about MS Dhoni's 27-ball 18 and said he felt that the CSK skipper was trying hard to send the ball outside the ground but Avesh Khan sent him back to the dressing room. Sehwag also shared an interesting statistic about Dhoni.

"Thala would hit the ball outside the stadium again it seemed but scored 18 runs in 27 balls. After that, Avesh Khan took Dhoni's wicket and sent him back. And for the first time in 12 years in the league, Thala played more than 25 balls and did not hit a single boundary or six."

Chennai Super Kings set a 137-run target for the Delhi Capitals. The CSK bowlers tried their best but could not stop DC from winning the match by three wickets in the last over. It is interesting to note that Virender Sehwag predicted DC to beat CSK before the match started yesterday.

