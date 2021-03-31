IPL 2021: "I want to play and I will play, got nothing to prove to anyone" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is least bothered by people questioning his decision to participate in the IPL as a 40-year-old. On Tuesday, the veteran off-spinner asserted that he will continue playing as long as he can.

Harbhajan Singh, owner of 150 IPL wickets, was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction.

While Harbhajan Singh might not feature in a lot of games due to the presence of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, he brings with him a gold mine of experience.

"Lot of people think 'Bhai yeh kyun khel raha hain?' Arrey bhai yeh unki soch hai, meri naahi. Meri soch hai ki main abhi khel sakta hoon, toh main khelunga (People think 'why is he playing' but that's your opinion. From where I see myself, I want to play and I will play)," Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

Harbhajan Singh further added that playing the sport still gives him satisfaction and he doesn't need anyone else to set the playing standards for him.

"I have got nothing to prove to anyone. My intention is to play well, enjoy my stint out there in the middle, and playing cricket still gives me that satisfaction. I have set a standard for myself and if I don't meet that, I don't need anyone else but I will blame myself. I need to ask myself, did I put in the optimum effort that was required," said Harbhajan Singh.

Albeit confident in his abilities, Harbhajan was also pragmatic about how he would approach the game in his 23rd professional season. In this regard he added:

"Yes, I am not a 20-year-old anymore and won't be training like I did then. But yes, as a 40-year-old, I know I am fit and will certainly do what is required to succeed at this level."

In his record-breaking 337-match long international career, Harbhajan Singh collected over 700 wickets across all formats.

Advertisement

He was the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick and remains the most-successful off-spinner to have ever played the game for the country.

Won't wait for Kuldeep Yadav to come to me, will help if something needs to be told: Harbhajan Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

When asked if he would volunteer to help an out-of-form Kuldeep Yadav while in the KKR nets, Harbhajan Singh resoundingly replied in the affirmative, calling it as one of his responsibilities as a senior.

"Why will I wait for Kuldeep to come to me? I have never had such egos in my life. If I see anything that needs to be told, I will go up to him and perhaps give him a suggestion as to what he could do better. That's what seniors are for," said Harbhajan Singh.

KKR will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign on April 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.