IPL 2021: "I want my retirement to be with RCB" - Yuzvendra Chahal 

Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his desire to play for his current IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) until he retires. Chahal credited RCB for giving him recognition and completely changing his life for the better since he first joined them in 2014.

Yuzvendra Chahal's remarks came in a chat with Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel and were recorded before the leg-spinner's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad.

Chahal was asked whether he had thought about next year's mega auction and the possibilities that it would present. In reply, he said:

"Talks like those are always on. And it's always been in my mind that if and when I retire, it should be with RCB. It was only after I came to RCB that my life changed.

"When I joined in 2014 people got to know 'there's someone named Chahal too' because at that time I didn't used to play much in Ranji Trophy because there were Mishy bhaiya (Amit Mishra) and Jayant (Yadav)... and it was in 2014 that my life changed.

"So, obviously, I want to retire with the RCB and it will always be my dream that whenever I play in the IPL, it is for RCB."

Although it was the Mumbai Indians who first spotted Yuzvendra Chahal and gave him his debut IPL cap in 2013, the leggie got his first full season with RCB in 2014.

Since then he has featured in almost every game the franchise has played, picking up 126 wickets in the process at an average of just over 23.

"Entire focus in on recovery and then the IPL" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal also said he was not thinking about the T20 World Cup and his main focus was on recovering from Covid-19 - he returned positive during the Sri Lanka tour - and then winning the trophy with RCB.

"My entire focus is on the IPL. For now it's about recovering as quickly as possible because it takes some time to do so after Covid. The rhythm I had in Sri Lanka, I will continue the same during the IPL.

"We'll definitely try to be the champions this year. I am not thinking about the World Cup, I always try to go step by step because if you think too much you only put pressure on yourself," added Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't find himself in the 15-man squad for the marquee tournament, nor in the three reserves.

The team management clearly preferred MI's Rahul Chahar over him. However, Chahal can still get into the team until October 10, if a player gets injured or shows a major drop in form.

