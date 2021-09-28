IPL 2021: “As a cricketer, it is always good to help in all three departments” – KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Venkatesh Iyer is having a dream run in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Brought into the XI for the second leg of the tournament, the 26-year-old has been a huge part of the side’s change in fortunes.

While his batting did the job for KKR in their first two wins in the second phase, his bowling made a big difference in their win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sharjah on Tuesday. Venkatesh Iyer recently revealed that he always aspired to be a cricketer who could contribute to all three departments. After KKR’s win over DC, Venkatesh Iyer said:

“As a cricketer, it is always good to help in all three departments, fielding is equally important and I thrive on fielding well. It is a huge bonus for the team if a player can contribute in all three departments. I always wanted to be that cricketer."

With Lockie Ferguson not being able to complete his two overs, Venkatesh Iyer was called upon to bowl his quota of four overs. He went for 29 runs and claimed the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder revealed that he practices his yorkers and vies to be accurate, not bothering about the odd boundaries. He said:

“Picking wickets felt good. I have always been confident that I can deliver with the ball, and I’m really happy I got the opportunity today. I do practice them (yorkers) a lot. I have been working a lot on my bowling with Anand Rajan, my coach back home, and he has helped me a lot with my bowling."

He added:

“It [my strength in bowling] is about accuracy and bowling to the field. The team has given me the cushion of getting hit for boundaries towards sweepers. I don’t mind a few boundaries as long as my execution and planning is correct, then I’m extremely satisfied."

Venkatesh Iyer, KKR’s trump card in UAE

In the four matches of IPL 2021 that Venkatesh Iyer has played in the second leg in the UAE, he has plundered 126 runs at an average of 42, striking at 144.8. He now has two wickets at 17, going at 6.8 per over. Iyer also has three catches to his name.

With 10 points from 11 matches, KKR are in the fourth spot in the points table. They will play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dubai on Friday.

