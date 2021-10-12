IPL 2021: "I had a wish to see Virat and AB bat together, it didn't happen even once this year"- Virender Sehwag

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag pointed out an interesting fact about Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2021 season. Sehwag mentioned how the cricket universe never got to witness Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers batting together in the middle for RCB this year.

With the arrival of Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore pushed AB de Villiers down the order. The South African star generally batted at number five for the Bangalore-based franchise in this Indian Premier League season.

Virat Kohli also continued to open the innings instead of batting at number three.

Thus, two of the most destructive batters in world cricket could not bat together in IPL 2021. Reflecting on RCB's batting performance against Kolkata Knight Riders last night, Virender Sehwag said on Virugiri dot com:

"I had a wish to see Virat and AB de Villiers bat together that could not be seen even once this season. Devdutt and Virat got Bangalore off to a good start and scored 49 runs in the first 5 overs.

"Devdutt was dismissed by Lockie. After this, the hero of the last match Bharat came to bat and the pace of Bangalore's batting slowed down."

Bangalore's batters could not understand the mystery of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy: Virender Sehwag

Despite having a star-studded batting lineup, RCB managed only 138 runs in their 20 overs against KKR last night in Sharjah.

Virender Sehwag felt that the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat failed to pick the mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

"Bangalore's batters could not understand the mystery of Sunil Narine and Chakravarthy. Bharat 9, Kohli 39, Maxwell 15 and AB de Villiers 11 were the victims of Narine.

"Dan Christian, who did not score more than one run in a single game of the tournament, scored nine runs. The lower order batters of Bangalore could not do much," Virender Sehwag concluded.

Kolkata Knight Riders will battle the Delhi Capitals tomorrow evening in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be exciting to see which team books a place in the IPL 2021 Final.

