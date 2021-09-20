''Ruturaj Gaikwad has adapted very efficiently to T20 cricket''- Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pacer-turned commentator Ian Bishop has heaped high praise on young Ruturaj Gaikwad. This came after the CSK opener once again displayed his outrageous talent at the hilt against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game of phase two of the IPL 2021.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Bishop lauded the 24-year-old for adapting his game to the demands of T20 cricket despite boasting of a classic batting technique.

Bishop wrote:

"For a young man of slight build and classical batting technique, Ruturaj Gaikwad has adapted very efficiently to T20 cricket,"

Gaikwad was once again in his element on Sunday night as he weathered the storm before launching a calculated assault on the Mumbai bowling attack to lift his side to a respectable total of 156/6 in 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's calculated assault lifts CSK to 156

That Chennai managed to reach a total of 156 was largely due to an unbeaten 58-ball 88 by young Ruturaj.

Mumbai got off to a great start as the duo of Trent Boult and Adam Milne rattled CSK's top-order with raw pace to reduce them to 24/4 after the first power play.

It could have been worse for Chennai had Quinton de Kock claimed the catch of Gaikwad off the bowing of Rahul Chahar on the final delivery of the ninth over.

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



And Gaikwad ensured he made full use of the opportunity as he painted the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with imperious strokeplay.

Pull shot? Check. Inside-out cover-drives? Check. Slog sweep against Jasprit Bumrah? Check. Lofted drives? Check.

It was a gorgeous display of classic strokeplay from Gaikwad and during the course of his innings, he also ended up registering the highest individual score by a CSK batsman against Mumbai.

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



Gaikwad was assisted by Dwayne Bravo, who stroked three sixes during his 8-ball 23 to propel the former champions to a dependable total.

This was Gaikwad's sixth IPL half-century and his fourth on the bounce while batting in the United Arab Emirates. The right-hander has already scored three half-centuries in the ongoing season thus far.

